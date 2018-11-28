Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019

These are the SUVs that will be making their way to the Indian market in 2019

There's just about more than a month to go for the 2018 to end and we've seen a whole bunch of launches this year. From new generation cars to facelifts, to companies entering new segments, however, the push for SUVs is quite evident. Right from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki to even Ford, Hyundai have jumped on the SUV bandwagon with new cars or facelifts. The sales have certainly grown in numbers for the SUV segment and close to 30 per cent of the overall sales in the Indian automotive industry have come from this segment. So it's obvious that there are a lot more coming our way and companies like Nissan, Datsun are itching to get a piece of the pie but there are a couple of new brands that are all set to make their mark in the country and yes even their first offering will be an SUV. So there's a lot to look forward to then and we can't wait to know more about these cars.

Here's A List Of All The Upcoming SUVs In 2019

Tata Harrier

A lot has been talked about this car and we've already told you a lot about it. Based on the Tata H5X Concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the production spec Tata Harrier looks smart and certainly a lot has been retained from the concept in terms of design. Based on the Land Rover derived OMEGARC platform, influences of the Land Rover styling are evident with the accentuated wheel arches, and the sleek looking wraparound LED taillights.

The Tata Harrier is based on the H5X concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo

The raised shoulder-line makes for a sporty appearance on the Harrier, while the D-pillar gets black treatment making for a floating roof appearance. We also see a massive brushed silver finished diffuser integrated in the rear bumper and chunky 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Tata Motors has revealed that the Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine. This is the same 2.0-litre Multijet engine from Fiat that also powers the Jeep Compass SUV, which will be a direct rival to the Harrier.

The Tata Harrier will come packed with features and will be available only with the diesel engine

The motor is expected to produce around 140 bhp on the Tata SUV and will come with the option of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission at the time of launch. The SUV will be feature packed, as most new Tata cars are, so expect to see a host of tech options including LED headlamps with DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, hill start assist, hill hold function and more. Tata Motors will also offer an equivalent of Land Rover's Terrain Response System on the Harrier, along with the multiple driving modes.

Expected Launch: January 2019

Expected Price: Rs 13 Lakh - ₹ 18 Lakh

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks was unveiled in India just last month and there's a lot of excitement around it already. While globally the Kicks has been on sale for a while now, the India-spec model will be a lot different from the international model for it's based on the B0 platform as the Terrano, compared to the former that is based on Nissan's V platform.

The Nissan Kicks for India is longer than the global-spec version

The India-spec Nissan Kicks is slated to be launched in India in January 2019, and it will mainly compete in India with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur. The India-spec Nissan Kicks is being developed at the new Nissan Design Centre and will be manufactured at Renault and Nissan's jointly owned plant, both located in Chennai. This particular model is also bigger than its global counterpart in terms of dimensions, measuring 4384 mm in length, 1813 mm in width, and 1656 mm in height.

The India-spec Nissan Kicks is being developed at the new Nissan Design Centre

The SUV will come with a wheelbase of 2673 mm and a ground clearance in excess of 200 mm. Under the hood, the India spec Nissan Kicks will feature both petrol and diesel engines for the Indian market. In fact, the engines have been borrowed from Nissan's existing compact SUV Terrano. The petrol version gets the 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine offering 103 bhp, while the diesel option gets the tried and tested 1.5-litre oil burner that comes in two states of tune - 84 bhp and 108 bhp.

Expected Launch: January 2019

Expected Price: Rs 10 Lakh - ₹ 15 Lakh

Mahindra S201

Codenamed S201, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival is all set to be christened on December 1, 2018. The all-new offering is an eagerly awaited one and is in fact the second SsangYong-based model to go sale in the country. The Mahindra S201 is the Indian automaker's derivative of the SsangYong Tivoli and will be a premium urban offering loaded on tech. Apart from the Brezza, the S201 will also lock horns against the Ford EcoSport, the Tata Nexon and will be positioned above NuvoSport and TUV300 subcompact SUVs in Mahindra's stable.

The Mahindra S201 will lock horns with the likes of the Nexon, Vitara Brezza, EcoSport and even the TUV 300

Expect to see the Mahindra family grille, large headlamp cluster with projector lens and LED daytime running lights, diamond cut alloy wheels, LED-combination taillights and a roof mounted spoiler. Inside, expect to see a host of features including a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, and more.

Expected Launch : March 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 7 lakh - ₹ 10 lakh

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Hyundai revealed the facelift of the Tucson at the New York Auto Show and it's likely to come to India next year. Changes on the 2019 Hyundai Tucson include the new cascading trapezoidal grille that is now standard across all modern day cars from the Korean automaker, while headlights looks sharper now and integrate the new L-shaped LED daytime running lights.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with new headlmaps, DRLs and a cascading front grille

The grille now features four chrome slat instead of three on the predecessor, while the fog lamp housing and bumper has also been revised on the model. The 2019 Hyundai Tucson also gets a more seamless looking taillight design, while the reflectors have moved up on the tailgate in-line with the number plate holder.

The centre console has seen a major overhaul with a new floating touchscreen infotainment system in place that now rises from the dashboard similar to that of the new Kona. The air vents have also been moved below the touchscreen unit instead of flanking the display. The cabin also boasts of a revised instrument cluster and an electronic parking brake thrown in the mix. Expect the Tucson facelift to come with the 1.6-litre diesel engine with 175 bhp on offer.

Expected Launch: August 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 18 lakh - ₹ 22 lakh

Hyundai SubCompact SUV

Hyundai first showcased its subcompact SUV as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo and since then we've been waiting to hear more about it ever since. The subcompact SUV, which was called the 'Carlino' concept when the company first showcased the car, is Hyundai's answer to the Vitara Brezza and even the TUV300.

The Carlino concept will inspire the subcompact SUV from Hyundai The SUV will feature Hyundai's new cascading grille, and also the headlamps, which are positioned slightly lower, on either side of the grille. Similar to the new Santa Fe, and the Kona, the Hyundai QXI will also come with a new split headlamp design, with sleek LED daytime running lamps positioned above and the large projector units positioned a bit lower. Also Read: Hyundai Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing The SUV also features large silver roof rails, a set of new sporty alloy wheels, and some heavy pseudo cladding at the back, to disguise the rear design of the SUV. The upcoming subcompact SUV from Hyundai is likely to be based on a stretched Grand i10 platform, and also have parts in common with the i20/Creta - with which it may also share engines. So the engine option could include the 1.4-litre CRDI diesel engine and the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol under the hood. We also expect the SUV to come in an AMT option, in addition to a manual transmission.

Expected Launch: October 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 7 lakh - ₹ 12 lakh

Kia SP-Concept Based SUV

Kia Motors is all set to hit the Indian market this year and as the company arrives at the completion of its plant in Andhra Pradesh, it is all set to launch its first car in the country. That product of course is the Creta based SP Concept SUV. The new model Is likely to be named Trazor and indications are that it will roll out by the end of April.

Kia's new Compact SUV is likely to be called Trazor

So Kia is likely to open bookings for the car by the end of March, with deliveries only beginning in late May. This also means that Kia will need to expedite its dealer network completion. Sources in the dealer community who are signed up with Kia already have also shared with carandbike that plans for an April 2019 launch has been shared with them as well. Kia intends to be present in the top cities across the country which will ensure an 85-90 per cent coverage of the main car buying population from word go. We await more details about the engine that will power this SUV but we'll keep you posted on all the updates

Expected Launch: April 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 10 lakh - ₹ 15 lakh

Renault Duster

It was in 2017 that Renault revealed the new generation of the Duster at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Duster is the company's best-seller globally with over 1 million units sold. In India too it propelled the company's sales as also helped it lay a foundation for the other cars that were launched later. While it still distinctively looks like a Duster, the design of the new generation is a lot more upmarket now and keeps the butch appearance intact. The grille is now wider and the headlights have been pushed to the either corner to make the SUV look wider.

The new Renault Duster gets a silver skid plate on the front and rear bumper now

A new signature LED daytime running lights divided into three sections highlight the headlamp cluster. The bonnet has been reworked for a flatter surface and gets a U-shaped masculine line for a more assertive look. A silver skid plate has been added to the front and rear bumper now, which looks like a bull bar and is finished in scratch resistant coating to take some beating. Inside, the Duster gets a slightly different look and as you can see from the pictures, it features rectangular air conditioning vents and that's a move from the rounds ones that are currently onthe car. the steering wheel too is different and a bit similar to what we've seen on the Captur. There's a bit of chrome on the dashboard and it also looks like the touchscreen infotainment system has undergone an update.

Expected Launch: August 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 9 lakh - ₹ 14 lakh

BMW X4

BMW India confirmed to carandbike that the X4 will make its way into the Indian market next year. The all-new 2018 BMW X4 continues to retain the distinctive coupe-like roofline but has also matured in design borrowing cues from the new generation X3, the model on which it is based on.

The BMW X4 won't have a direct rival in the Indian market when it does make it here

This is the first time the X4 will be available in India, though globally, it's the second generation of the model. The X4 won't have a direct rival in the Indian market when it does make it here; instead, it will compete against the Range Rover Evoque, Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the segment. The company will price it competitively as well as it suggests that it is likely that the X4 will be produced locally.

The new BMW X4 gets major upgrades over its predecessor which also includes the all-new CLAR platform from BMW. The new architecture that was introduced with the 7 Series, is now seen on most new BMW models and has resulted in weight savings of nearly 50 kg. This, despite the fact that the new X4 is 81 mm longer and 37 mm wider than the previous version, while the wheelbase stands longer too by 54 mm, at 2864 mm.

The BMW X4 is based on the new CLAR platform

BMW promises 27 mm of additional legroom at the rear and the boot capacity has increased by 25 litres to 525 litres. The cabin is all new and we'll see a new 6.5-inch display that comes as standard for the infotainment system but there'll be an optional 10.3-inch unit on offer. The steering wheel is new shared with the new X3, 5 Series and 7 Series. You also get voice and gesture control, as well as paddle shifts on the higher spec trims.

Expected Launch: October 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 50 lakh - ₹ 55 lakh

BMW X5

The BMW X5 will be one of the 19 models the company plans to bring to India next year. The fourth generation of the X5 will be built at the BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina but the company is likely to assemble the model in India at its Chennai plant.

The fourth generation of the X5 will be built at the BMW Plant in Spartanburg

In terms of design, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround, while the LED headlights come as standard. A visual treat are the blue x-shaped elements, which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the BMW twin headlights. However, the BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED Headlights comes as an option. On the inside, the 2019 BMW X5 gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster with a control display that is connected visually and also shares the same graphics. The centre console also hosts the controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls.

The BMW X5 is available with BMW's Laserlight with Adaptive LED Headlights as an option

At the time of the launch, BMW will offer a choice of two petrol and two diesel options to choose from. The new X5 will get a 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine that produces 335 bhp of max power and 447 Nm of peak torque. A new 4.4-litre V8 engine also debuts with the X5 as it is capable to produce max power of 456bhp and peak torque of 650 Nm. The diesel options will be revealed closer to the launch.

Expected Launch: First Half 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 75 lakh - ₹ 85 lakh

BMW X2

The X2 will also add to the 'X' range of vehicles for the carmaker in the country and this will see it ride the SUV trends currently prevalent in the market. Termed as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the BMW X2 retains the swanky styling and fastback roofline from its older siblings, while sharing its underpinnings with the BMW X1. The X2 is based on the UKL 2 platform and its overall silhouette is low-cost-slung, very similar to the previous generation X1.

The BMW X2 borrows heavily from the new X1 in terms of design

Up front, the X2 sees an upright stance with the massive grille and sleek looking all LED headlamps. The front bumper gets large cut outs for the air intake while the rear features LED taillights with a diffuser and twin exhausts. Inside, the 2018 BMW X2 borrows heavily from the new X1. There is a 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports all the major functions including iDrive, while a full Head-up display will also be on offer as optional. The SUV will also come with Wi-Fi hotspot preparation and Apple CarPlay connectivity. BMW won't be offering Android Auto immediately on the X2. Other safety features include lane departure warnings, speed limit warning, automatic high beams and front and pedestrian collision warnings. Automatic cruise control will be offered as an option on the X2. Power comes from a host of options including the 2-litre petrol and diesel options, while there will also be the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine shared with the Mini cars.

Expected Launch: First Half 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 40 lakh - ₹ 50 lakh

BMW X7

The flagship SUV from the Bavarian car maker - the X7 will be making its way to India. The BMW X7 will feature three-row seating and will be built at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, US. The new flagship SUV from the German automaker will borrow its design and styling cues from the X7 concept, which was unveiled early this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The BMW X7 features three row seating

The SUV will be based on the company's CLAR modular platform, which also underpins the company's flagship sedan, the 7 Series. We expect the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel engine to be the base powertrain for India which most likely will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Being the flagship SUV all-wheel drive will be standard. The BMW X7 will compete with the Range Rover and Mercedes GLS in India, once it's launched, sometime in late 2019.

Expected Launch: November 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 1 crore

Audi Q3

Audi revealed the second generation of the Q3 at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new Audi Q3 is based on the Volkswagen Group's modular transverse matrix and has grown in dimensions, in order to differentiate itself from the Q2, and a lot sportier compared to its predecessor. Globally the new-gen Audi Q3 will go on sale later this year as a 2019 model, while India is expected to get the car sometime in the second half of next year.

The new generation of the Q3 was showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show

The new Q3 comes with Audi's signature single-frame octagon grille with chrome elements and chrome surrounds, however the one showcased at the Paris Motor Show gets black treatment instead of chrome. On either end, the SUV now features stylish all-LED headlamps, while the top-end version gets Matrix LED headlights with adaptive high beam. The SUV also features an all-new bumper featuring a sportier design with large side air inlets characterize the masculine front-end. The rear end features a new pair of sleek LED taillamps with a cluster design that mimics the front DRL pattern. On the features front, the new Audi Q3 comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen display that features Audi smartphone interface links customers' iOS and Android cell phones and places their Apple Car Play or Android Auto environment on the MMI display. It also features a digital cockpit, with minimal buttons and a bunch of different display sizes from the instrument cluster depending on the variants. The SUV also gets two-zone air conditioning, the auxiliary heating, the heated steering wheel and the panoramic glass sunroof.

Expected Launch: September 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 32 lakh - ₹ 40 lakh

Audi Q8

The Q8 is the first coupe-SUV from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker and will be the range-topping model in Audi's Q line-up, which was up until now led by the Audi Q7. The production version of the Audi Q8 retains most of the visual cues that we saw in the concept model that was showcased early this year at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Audi Q8 is built on the same aluminium-rich platform that underpins the like of the Audi Q7, the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga

The Audi has announced that the Q8 will be launched in the European market in the third quarter of 2018, and will take on what practically invented this segment, the BMW X6. The new Audi Q8 is built on the same aluminium-rich platform that underpins the like of the Audi Q7, the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga. In terms of dimensions, the Audi Q8 measures 4999 mm in length, 2011 mm in width and 1710 mm in height, which makes the Coupe-SUV wider, shorter and lower than its Q7 sister model. Visually, the Q8 comes with an imposing stance accentuated by the bold and aggressive face which comes with a large single-frame grille with fat borders with both vertical and horizontal slats that come with chrome highlights.

The rear section of the Q8 comes with a roof-mounted spoiler and wide LED taillamps with a digital character

The grille is flanked by a pair of sleek LED headlamps with HD Matrix LED technology available as an option and 3D-effect daytime running lamps. The front bumper comes with a beefy skid plate and large air intakes, while the sloping bonnet features prominent character lines adding to the a muscular look of the new Q8. The centre stage in the cabin is taken by 10.1-inch MMI touch response display on a piano black dashboard layout, similar to the A8 sedan. There is another 8.6-inch digital display below for the air-con system and other in-car controls, while the instruments are shown in the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit. Its high-resolution 12.3-inch display can be switched between two views via the multifunction steering wheel.

Expected Launch: Second Half 2019

Expected Price: ₹ 1 crore

