Upcoming SUVs In India In 2018

The first half of 2018 is over but we are still not done with Sport Utility Vehicles or SUVs. While the first six months saw launches from Audi, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Mahindra, BMW, Hyundai and Land Rover to name a few, the second half of 2018 also promises to be filled with numerous launches from the above mentioned manufacturers. Moreover, the Indian automobile industry has an upward trend for the SUV segment and the fever does not seem to die any time soon. So without wasting any more time, we list down upcoming SUVs in India for 2018.

Datsun SUV

(Datsun GO-Cross Front)

We were the first one to tell you that Datsun will bring its SUV to India this year. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2016, the Datsun Cross SUV was revealed in Indonesia earlier this year and will soon make its debut in the Indian market as well. While we are not sure of the launch date, we can say that the company will most likely launch the Cross SUV during festive time. The Datsun Cross is loaded on features and gets a handful of premium equipment as well, while it continues to use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine from the standard Datsun GO, which retails in India. The Cross SUV is based on Renault's CMF-A platform and will be bigger than the Go and even the Go+. Design will be fresh and contemporary and will most likely carry a price tag of ₹ 6 lakh - ₹ 8 lakh.

Expected Launch: End of the year

Expected Price: ₹ 6 lakh

Ford Endeavour Facelift

(The Ford Endeavour facelift gets a brand-new 2.0-litre diesel engine)

The next in line is in the fill sized SUV segment as Ford will bring the Endeavor facelift to our shores later this year or early next year. Last updated in 2016, the upcoming Endeavour facelift gets a bunch of updates which include a new bumper, new headlamp inserts, slightly tweaked grille and new 20-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, Ford will also offer a new 2.0-litre diesel engine which will come in two iterations and churns out 180 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, while the other one will produce 213 bhp and 500 Nm. Transmission will be handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Expected Launch: December 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 27 lakh

Honda CR-V

(Honda CR-V)

Honda unveiled the new generation CR-V at the Auto Expo 2018 and promised that the SUV will be launched by the end of this year. Moreover, Honda also announced that the new CR-V will get a new diesel engine that promised to churn out 120 bhp and 300NM of torque. The Honda CR-V will also get the tried and tested petrol engine which already does duty in the current model. Design wise, there isn't much change except the fact that it has grown bolder and more sophisticated than the current one. The cabin too gets premium with more gizmos to fidget around with. Moreover, dimension too increases providing with extra space on the inside and also gets the option for a third-row.

Expected Launch: November 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 26 lakh

Hyundai Carlino

(Hyundai Carlino)

Hyundai showcased the Carlino sub-compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2016, and again at the Auto Expo 2018. Based on its elder siblings, the Creta and the Santa Fe, the Carlino is an all new sub-compact SUV from the South Korean manufacturer, and will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport to name a few. So whenever Hyundai launches the Carlino in India, the company will look to consolidate the SUV segment with a product in each segment. The SUV segment is Hyundai's main source of sale and the new sub compact SUV will only help the company to increase its market growth from the current 16 per cent. Moreover, the design of the Carlino will not be based on the concept that was showcased at the previous two Auto Expos, but will take design cues from the i30 hatchback that the company has in its global portfolio.

Expected Launch: End of the year

Expected Price: ₹ 8 lakh

New Gen Hyundai Santa Fe

(2019 Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a bold new styling and design)

Hyundai unveiled the new generation Santa Fe at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 in the standard two-row five-seater option and a three-row seven-seater option as well. Moreover, the company also introduced the hybrid version of the SUV. For India though, Hyundai will most likely bring both five-seater and the seven-seater option in both petrol and diesel versions. In terms of design, the Hyundai Santa Fe facelift gets new design and styling, as the front gets the signature cascading grille with composite lightings. You also get the LED daytime running lights positioned on top of the twin LED headlights as individual units. Moreover, the Santa Fe also grows in dimension the overall length is about 4750 mm, width is 1879mm, and the wheelbase is 2766 mm. For engine, you get the choice of three, four-cylinder engine options - a 2.4-litre GDI and a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engines along with the new 2.2-litre CRDi turbocharged diesel engine.

Advertisement

Expected Launch: December 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 30 lakh

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

(Hyundai Tucson Facelift)

In March this year, Hyundai showcased the Tucson facelift at the New York Auto Show, confirming that India too will get the SUV. Although, there is no confirmation on the launch date, expect Hyundai to announce the prices of the Tucson either later this year or early next year. Apart from the Tucson, Hyundai also has the Carlino, Santa Fe and the Santro based entry level car all set to launch during the festive time. Tucson will get the updates at a later stage. The mid life-cycle refresh of the Tucson sees minor updates on the exterior and a new engine option, which will also make it on the Indian version. The interior too sees a comprehensive update in terms of the design and also the tech used. At the heart of the Tucson facelift will be the tried and tested 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a new 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Transmission will be handled by a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Expected Launch: January 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 26 lakh

Porsche Cayenne

(Porsche Cayenne)

We have already told you that Porsche will launch the Cayenne this year, in September to be more precise. Bookings are already underway and we've been told that the Cayenne will come with the V6 motor and there's the Turbo V8 too that'll make its way here. Moreover, Porsche will also introduce the hybrid version of the Cayenne later this year. The new Cayenne will get major technological and mechanical developments which enhance its performance than the predecessor. Under the hood, the Cayenne will get a 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 making 335 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, while the Cayenne S will get the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes 433 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. A newly-developed eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission is standard across the Cayenne line.

Expected Launch: September 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 1.05 Crore

Tata Harrier

(Tata Harrier SUV)

Tata Motors had showcased its new range of vehicles at the Auto Expo 2018 as the Tata H5X, which will be the company's next premium SUV. Tata recently rechristened it as the Harrier and will most likely debut in India by November 2018. It is based on the company's IMPACT 2.0 design language and built on Omega platform derived from Jaguar Land Rover's L550 platform that underpins the Discovery Sport. It will share some of its dimensions with the Discovery Sport, while some components will be replaced with affordable parts to keep the cost in check. Reports also suggest that the Harrier is the name for its 5-seater option, and the name for the 7-seater will be announced at a later stage. Expect power to be sourced from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA)-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine and will be able to churn out a 140hp. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission as well.

Expected Launch: September 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 12 lakh

Volkswagen T-Cross based SUV

(Volkswagen T-Cross)

Volkswagen is working on its competition for the Hyundai Creta in the form of an altered version of the T-Cross. Volkswagen showcased the T-Cross Breeze concept at the 2016 Geneva motor show, and reports say that the company is also considering it for the Indian market. The world premiere of the T-Cross will take place most likely at the Tokyo Motor Show later this year and will make it to India by the end of this year or early next year considering the booming compact SUV segment. Based on the MQB platform, the T-Cross will offer more space and will be come with off-road capabilities. It will come with standard features like an ambient traffic monitoring system) and Lane Assist (lane departure warning system). VW will use the turbocharged 1.0-litre engine for the smaller version of the T-Cross for the Indian market in both its petrol and diesel iteration.

Expected Launch: December 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 12 lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.