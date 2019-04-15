New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming Renault Triber MPV Spied In India

The Renault Triber will be an all-new model and is come with a unique modular seating functionality, featuring a segment-first removable third-row seat.

View Photos
The Renault Triber looks like a compact MPV, but we don't think it will be a sub-4 metre vehicle

Images of the upcoming Renault Triber MPV have recently surfaced online, and this time around we get to see the prototype model draped in special Triber-branded camouflage. It was just early this month that Renault India officially announced the name of its upcoming all-new 7-seater vehicle with a coming soon teaser. Visually, the silhouette of the Renault Triber test mule hints at a compact MPV, similar to the Datsun GO+, but we don't think it will be a sub-4 metre vehicle.

Courtesy of the heavy camouflage, there isn't much we can talk about the exterior design or styling, save for the fact that it will come with roof rails, rear windshield wiper, and a rear spoiler. On the other hand, the 7-seater model also appears to come with a decent amount of wheelbase, with shorter overhangs, which means despite its compact proportions, the MPV will be quite spacious. Earlier we had also shared our exclusive report about the upcoming Triber's unique modular seating functionality, featuring a segment-first removable third-row seat.

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Duster

Captur

Lodgy

Also Read: Renault Kwid Based MPV Spotted Testing

fh6e1ksg

Renault Triber will get a unique modular seating functionality, featuring a segment-first removable third-row seat

While we do not get to see the cabin of the MPV in these images, based on some of the earlier spy photos, the new Renault Triber will come with a newly designed dashboard with two-tone black and beige treatment with a silver panel around the trapezoidal air-con vents. The MPV will also get a large centre touchscreen display for infotainment, which could come with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Renault has said that the new compact 7-seater has been designed and developed for the Indian market and will be launched as a new segment. The upcoming Renault Triber is based on a modified version of the existing CMF-A platform that spawns the likes of the Renault Kwid and Datsun GO. That said, the Triber is expected to be a lot more rigid, offering improved crash capacity and more safety features to make it compliant with the stringent safety norms that will be regulated from October 2019. So, features like ABS with EBD, dual-airbags standard, rear parking sensor, driver seatbelt reminder, and speed alert could be offered as standard fitment.

It's too soon to comment of engine options, however, the MPV is expected to get both petrol and diesel engine option, with both manual and automatic (possibly AMT) transmissions. The 1.0-litre engine from the Kwid with turbocharger could be one of the possibilities. The new Renault Triber MPV is expected to be launched In India this year around the festive season, and it will be positioned in India between the Kwid and Renault's SUV offerings.

0 Comments

Image Source: AutoPunditz/Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
TAGS :
Renault Triber Renault Triber MPV New Renault MPV Renault India

Latest News

German Motor Authority Probes More Mercedes Emissions Software
German Motor Authority Probes More Mercedes Emissions Software
Upcoming Renault Triber MPV Spied In India
Upcoming Renault Triber MPV Spied In India
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
Winter Wanderlust: Driving To Spiti And Back!
Winter Wanderlust: Driving To Spiti And Back!
Honda Wants To Reclaim The World's Fastest Lawn Mower Crown
Honda Wants To Reclaim The World's Fastest Lawn Mower Crown
Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Showcased; Likely To Take On Tesla Model X
Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Showcased; Likely To Take On Tesla Model X
One-Off Ducati Diavel 1260 S Materico Unveiled
One-Off Ducati Diavel 1260 S Materico Unveiled
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
MotoGP: Rins Beats Rossi To Win Austin GP; Disaster For Honda
MotoGP: Rins Beats Rossi To Win Austin GP; Disaster For Honda
Force Gurkha ABS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.05 Lakh
Force Gurkha ABS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.05 Lakh
F1: Hamilton Wins Chinese GP As Mercedes Claim 1-2 In Formula 1's 1000th Race
F1: Hamilton Wins Chinese GP As Mercedes Claim 1-2 In Formula 1's 1000th Race
Mazda Recalls Nearly 190,000 Cars In The US Due To Failing Wipers
Mazda Recalls Nearly 190,000 Cars In The US Due To Failing Wipers
2019 Rome e-Prix: Evans Beats Lotterer To Take Jaguar's First Ever Formula E Victory; Mahindra Finishes In Top 10
2019 Rome e-Prix: Evans Beats Lotterer To Take Jaguar's First Ever Formula E Victory; Mahindra Finishes In Top 10

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.87 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 15.55 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 10.85 - 15.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.87 - 14.39 Lakh *
x
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities