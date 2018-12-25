New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming Renault MPV's Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Shots

The new Renault MPV appears to get a premium-looking cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system, a smart instrument cluster and an automatic transmission option.

The new Renault MPV will be based on the Kwid's CMF-A platform and will be a sub-4 metre model

It's no secret that Renault's planning to bring in a new compact MPV for the Indian market codenamed RBC. In fact, it was just early this year that we shared one of the first spy photos of the model being tested in India. While since then there was no major update on the upcoming MPV, recently some new spy shots have surfaced online, and this time around we get to see the cabin of the all-new MPV, which appears to be nearing production stage. The MPV will be based on the Kwid's CMF-A platform and will be a sub-4 metre model, rivalling the likes of the Datsun GO+.

New Renault MPV will come with dual tone interior and matching upholstery

Right off the bat, we can say that the cabin of the new MPV will be quite premium. While most of the interior is still heavily camouflaged, the steering wheel and the instrument cluster look very similar to the existing Renault models, in fact, the latter might even get a MID unit. The dashboard, on the other hand, gets a new design with two-tone black and beige treatment with a silver panel around the trapezoidal air-con vents. The MPV will also get a large centre touchscreen display for infotainment, which could come with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

bjh844mc

New Renault MPV test mule gets steel wheels, but we do expect the production model to offer alloys

Furthermore, looking at the gear lever, this one appears to be an automatic unit, which means the MPV will get an automatic variant, most likely an AMT unit, from the word go. The upholstery will also get the black and beige dual tone treatment. Having said that, we do not get to see the number of rows the new MPV will offer, which most likely will be a three-row layout for 7 occupants, however, we believe the last row will remain suitable of only kids.

As for the exterior bits, the test mule is still heavily camouflaged so there is not much to talk about the design and styling. However, the MPV does appear to come with a straight roof, along with shorter overhangs, which could mean that despite being a subcompact, it will offer a roomier cabin with good headroom. The car still runs on steel wheels, but we do expect the production model to offer alloys, along with other features like projector headlamps, LED daytime running, roof rails, electrically operable ORVMs and more.

It's too soon to comment on the engine option, however, considering it's based on the Kwid's platform, the new subcompact MPV could feature the 1.0-litre engine on the Kwid, albite with power and maybe a turbocharger as well. Also, expect the car to not have a diesel engine either, similar to the Datsun GO+. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

Image Source: TeamBHP

