Upcoming New Car And Bike Brand Launches In India In 2018

The Indian automotive space is certainly growing and while it has been a year which showed robust sales for both car and bike makers, the year also saw the departure of an automotive giant like General Motors from the country. However, car makers from around the world want to make India its home and there are manufacturers who have already announced their intention to come to India and take advantage of the Make-In-India movement and build factories here. While, we'll see most of the manufacturers at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo, and also understand their line-up for the country, we tell you about all the car and bike brands that you can look forward to seeing in 2018.

Kia Motors

Kia Motors will construct a new factory in Andhra Pradesh

Korea's second largest carmaker Kia Motors has finally announced its plans to enter the Indian car market. We'll first see the manufacturer at the 2018 Auto Expo but we already know most of its plan. Kia will build a brand new manufacturing facility for its India operations in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ₹ 7050 Crore ($ 1.1 Billion). Construction of the new factory has already begun in the third quarter of 2017 with a production rollout slated for 2019. The plant will have an installed initial annual capacity of 300,000 units. The company has said it will locally manufacture Kia cars for India, and two compact models will lead that for starters. Kia's compact sedan will rival the likes of the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, besides its cousin the Hyundai Verna. The compact SUV (which could be under 4-meters in length) is likely to be an all-new model. Kia Motors will subsequently also produce other models, which includes its global high-volume hatchbacks - the Picanto and Rio.

MG Motors

MG Motors has made an initial investment of ₹ 2000 crore in India UK-based car maker MG Motor, owned by Chinese auto giant SAIC, has announced the inauguration of its first manufacturing facility at Halol, Gujarat in India. The company said it will be making an initial investment of ₹ 2000 crore with an initial capacity of 80,000 units per year in the first phase. MG Motor India will roll-out its first product from the plant sometime soon. MG Motor's new facility is spread over 170 acres and will be completely revamped by 2019. An initial workforce of 70 employees has been hired at the plant. While the line-up for India is yet to be decided on,

Jawa

Jawa Motorcycles will carry the Neo-Retro look when it comes to India

Mahindra has shifted the focus of its two-wheeler business towards premium niche market and announced that it will enter newer and previously untouched territories with its newly acquired brands - BSA and JAWA. The JAWA brand of products will be made in India at Mahindra's Pithampur plant and work for this is already underway. We will see the first product come out of this plant this year and yes Mahindra might be looking at the 2018 Auto Expo as a deadline to showcase its first Jawa product, while the launch will happen later. Mind you, there will be no Mahindra badging on any of the bikes and the bikes will carry on their heritage. Jawa will boast of separate dealerships India considering the lifestyle element the brand carries with it. Do not expect the revival of any of the bikes, though the styling of these bikes will be Neo-retro and will carry their own charm.

Norton

Norton will launch its first bike in India this year

India's Kinetic Group, owned by the Firodias and Britain's Norton Motorcycles recently announced a partnership to sell and assemble Norton motorcycles in India. The joint venture was in fact announced at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The first Norton motorcycles to come to India will be the Commando and the Dominator. Both Norton Motorcycles are cafe racers and share the same 961 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 79 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The joint venture will be operating out of Pune and the Norton motorcycles will be assembled at Kinetic Motoroyale's plant at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.