Upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift To Get 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol Engine

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class range will soon be updated with the 2018 version of the car which has undergone a fair few changes. Apart from a slightly different look that includes new bumpers, new LED headlamps, new tail lamps and new wheels, the car will also get a major upgrade to the interior department. A noteworthy change though will be under the skin. The current entry level petrol C-Class in India is the C200 petrol, featuring a 2-litre engine that makes 181 bhp of peak power. This engine will soon be replaced by a smaller and lighter 1.5-litre, turbocharged 4-cylinder unit which will make more power at a rating of 184 bhp. Torque will be slightly lower though at 280 Nm as compared to 300 Nm that the current powerplant makes.

(new Mercedes-Benz C-Class)

The C200 isn't just a smaller engine making the same (almost) horsepower as the outgoing car though. In order to improve emissions, the new engine comes mated with the EQ Boost technology making the C-Class a bit of a hybrid albeit not in the traditional sense. The car comes equipped with a 48-volt battery that is stored just below the boot floor and power system that gives the engine some extra boost under certain conditions. Essentially, what it does it gives the engine an extra 13 bhp of power while it is still building up boost. Once the turbo kicks in and starts doing its work, the engine then takes over and becomes a standard forced induction petrol motor once again.

That said, the extra 13 bhp of power can only be used under low rev conditions and do not add to the overall horsepower of the car. The unit that powers the motor is also mounted on the engine itself to ensure as little packaging space as possible is used. The new C200 though becomes a little ore fuel efficient and although it does drive almost as well as the last generation car, is does feel a little strained and slightly less refined than the larger motor.

Before you do pass judgement and throw a fit about how a small engine isn't the naturally right thing for the likes of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, also remember, the Audi A4 in India gets an even smaller 1.4-litre petrol engine making a comparatively piddly 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

