New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki has certainly made several cosmetic updates to differentiate it from the Ertiga including a completely new front end, and several crossover-inspired styling bits, while retaining the premium cues of the new-gen Ertiga.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets large roof rails, beefy cladding and other crossover styling element

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki XL6 crossover is based on the Ertiga MPV
  • The XL6 Crossover gets new crossover-like styling and an all-new face
  • The XL6 crossover is likely to share its powertrains with the Ertiga

An image of the production version of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 has leaked ahead of the new crossover's official launch on August 21. The all-new crossover model is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and most of the design and proportions are identical to the MPV version. However, Maruti Suzuki has certainly made several cosmetic updates to differentiate it from the Ertiga including a completely new front end, and several crossover-inspired styling bits, while retaining the premium cues of the new-gen Ertiga.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Images

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Wagon R

New Swift

Alto 800

Baleno

Dzire

Ertiga

Vitara Brezza

Alto K10

Ciaz

Celerio

Eeco

Ignis

S-Cross

Celerio X

Baleno RS

1cq1gm0s

Maruti Suzuki XL6 design sketches, which was released early this month, gave us a glimpse of the car's front end

Upfront, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a bolder design now, featuring a new hexagonal grille with a centre chrome slat, which is now flanked by a pair of new sharper-looking headlamps that appears to come with LED lights and LED DRLs. The crossover also comes with a new front bumper with sculpted lines and beefier cladding, housing the new foglamps. The car also gets a larger central airdam and silver skid plate.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released

The crossover look is carried over to the sides as well, which features a set of extra-chunky wheel arch cladding, silver side skirts with black cladding, and a pair of roof rails. We do not get to see the rear section in the new image, but based on the spy shots we have seen earlier, at the back, the car comes with a similar floating roof design and large, stylish LED taillamps. However, it does come with a new piano black insert between the taillamps, and a new rear bumper with a larger silver skid plate. That said, the XL6 gets the same multi-spoke alloy wheels as the Ertiga, but now in a shade of black.

jq7nv3o4

Maruti Suzuki XL6 teasers also gave us a glimpse of the car's seating layout and cabin features

Also Read: Ertiga-Based Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Spied, To Be Sold By Nexa

Based on the teaser images released by the carmaker so far, inside, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets an all-black cabin to keep up with the sporty theme, while the overall layout remains the same as the one on the Ertiga. There is a new brushed aluminium finish on the dashboard with piano black inserts. The SmartPlay Studio infotainment system will be available on the Ertiga that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the XL6 will come with a new six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle and two-seater bench at the third row. Other features on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be the cruise control, reverse camera, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, height-adjustable driver's seat and more.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Shots; Launch In August

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is likely to share its powertrains with the Ertiga, featuring the new BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol motor with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology, and the new 1.5-litre diesel motor. The engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter for the petrol model.

0 Comments

Image Source: GaadiWaadi

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.79 - 12.66 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Hyundai Names Its New Hatchback Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Names Its New Hatchback Grand i10 Nios
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Gets New Matte Red Paint Scheme
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Gets New Matte Red Paint Scheme
Honda CB300R Receives Its First Price Hike
Honda CB300R Receives Its First Price Hike
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities