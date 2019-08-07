Upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image Leaked Ahead Of Launch

An image of the production version of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 has leaked ahead of the new crossover's official launch on August 21. The all-new crossover model is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and most of the design and proportions are identical to the MPV version. However, Maruti Suzuki has certainly made several cosmetic updates to differentiate it from the Ertiga including a completely new front end, and several crossover-inspired styling bits, while retaining the premium cues of the new-gen Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 design sketches, which was released early this month, gave us a glimpse of the car's front end

Upfront, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a bolder design now, featuring a new hexagonal grille with a centre chrome slat, which is now flanked by a pair of new sharper-looking headlamps that appears to come with LED lights and LED DRLs. The crossover also comes with a new front bumper with sculpted lines and beefier cladding, housing the new foglamps. The car also gets a larger central airdam and silver skid plate.

The crossover look is carried over to the sides as well, which features a set of extra-chunky wheel arch cladding, silver side skirts with black cladding, and a pair of roof rails. We do not get to see the rear section in the new image, but based on the spy shots we have seen earlier, at the back, the car comes with a similar floating roof design and large, stylish LED taillamps. However, it does come with a new piano black insert between the taillamps, and a new rear bumper with a larger silver skid plate. That said, the XL6 gets the same multi-spoke alloy wheels as the Ertiga, but now in a shade of black.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 teasers also gave us a glimpse of the car's seating layout and cabin features

Based on the teaser images released by the carmaker so far, inside, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets an all-black cabin to keep up with the sporty theme, while the overall layout remains the same as the one on the Ertiga. There is a new brushed aluminium finish on the dashboard with piano black inserts. The SmartPlay Studio infotainment system will be available on the Ertiga that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the XL6 will come with a new six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle and two-seater bench at the third row. Other features on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be the cruise control, reverse camera, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, height-adjustable driver's seat and more.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is likely to share its powertrains with the Ertiga, featuring the new BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol motor with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology, and the new 1.5-litre diesel motor. The engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter for the petrol model.

