Upcoming Kia Seltos SUV: Interior Explained In Detail

Kia Motors will finally enter the Indian market on August 22 with its first model, the all-new Kia Seltos. The upcoming Kia Seltos will be available in two trim options, Tech Line and GT Line, which are offered in five variants - E, K, K+, X and X+. The new SUV is smart, stylish, and most importantly, connected, thanks to the company's connected car system, UVO. Furthermore, the Seltos also comes with a premium and well-equipped cabin loaded with a host of creature comforts, including several segment-first and India-first features.

Kia Seltos SUV Interior And Cabin Features Explained:

Kia Seltos Cabin Design and Styling:

The Kia Seltos comes with a 5-seater cabin layout with premium quality fit and finish. The SUV gets a clean-looking dashboard with minimal buttons, and one of the largest infotainment displays in this space (10.25 inch). The SUV comes with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel and nice contoured seats. As mentioned above, the Kia Seltos comes in two trim options, Tech Line and GT Line, so both come with a slightly different treatment for the cabin. While the former gets a dual-tone treatment with light beige and black upholstery, the GT Line comes with the option of all-black interior featuring premium black upholstery and contrast red stitching for the leatherette sections. The rear seats of the SUV also get 2 step degree reclining function, with 60:40 split and adjustable centre headrest. Additionally, the Seltos also gets ambient mood lighting, and the first-of-its-kind LED sound mood lights with 8 mono colour themes and 6 Multicolour themes.

Kia Seltos comes with an industry-first Smart Pure Air purifier

Kia Seltos Comfort and Convenience:

Kia has also made improvements to certain features to suit the Indian market like - faster cooling and airflow for the AC along with Eco coating to reduce AC odour by preventing microorganism growth. It also gets improved horn sound pressure for a louder and clear sound. The Seltos comes with 3 drive modes option: Normal, Eco, Sports and 3 different traction modes: Mud, Snow/wet, and Sand. The SUV also changes the steering characteristics based on the mode. The SUV also features an industry-first Smart Pure Air purifier, made with Hepa Filter which can easily be cleaned.

The Kia Seltos gets an advanced 7.0-inch colour display for the instrument cluster

Kia Seltos Features and Equipment:

The main attraction is the 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system coupled with advanced 7.0-inch colour display for the instrument cluster, along with a Bose Sound System with 8-speaker setup. The system monitors the vehicle speed and adjusts the speaker output as per the change without having driver to control it. The instrument cluster, on the other hand, offers read-outs for drive information, rear park assist warning, turn by turn navigation, tyre pressure monitor, and driving mode. It also gets embedded navigation and split-screen function, and 4 ARKAMYS sound moods for scintillating music for the lower variants that do not get the Bose system. For connectivity, the infotainment system also comes with features like - Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AUX-IN and USB function. Furthermore, the Seltos also gets a segment-first smart 8.0-inch heads-up display that offers read-out for speed, navigation information, cruise control and speed limit, among others.

The Kia Seltos also gets a segment-first smart 8.0-inch heads-up display

Kia Seltos UVO Connected Car System:

Kia's UVO Connect offers smart, secure, and futuristic connectivity system comes with 37 features with three years free subscription under 5 categories namely Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. The navigation features include - live car tracking, car location & destination sharing, live traffic information, a destination set with schedule, find my car, desired destination search, send destination route to the car. For safety and security, the UVO system is designed to send auto collision notification, SOS-emergency assistance, panic notification, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle notification, stolen vehicle tracking, stolen vehicle immobilization, and safety alert (geofence, time fence, speed, valet, idle). The system also has a remote control function as well which allows you to control the ignition, AC, air purifier, door locks, horns & lights, and tyre pressure monitor using the mobile application. The system also comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Voice Recognition service which can be used to control an array of features like making a phone call, maps and navigation, climate control and much more using voice command.

Kia Seltos Safety Features:

In terms of safety offerings, the Kia Seltos comes with features like - VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), ESC (Electronic Speed Control), front and rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), BAS (Brake Force Assist System) and HAC (Hill-start Assist Control). The SUV also comes with six airbags with ISO-Fix child seat anchor, and a 360 Degree camera with 6 viewing directions - Front Wide View, Rear Wide View, Front Top View, Rear Top View, Front Side View and Rear Side View.

