Upcoming Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Sketches Released

This is the first time the Hyundai Motor India has officially released the sketches, which give us a good insight of the interior and exterior design of the new and upcoming Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV.

The Hyundai Venue is all set to become India's first ever connected car with 10 India-specific features

  • Hyundai will launch the Venue subcompact SUV in India on May 21, 2019
  • Engine specifications are yet to be revealed
  • The Hyundai Venue will rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport

Hyundai Motor India has officially released the sketches of its upcoming Venue subcompact SUV which will make its India debut on 17 April, 2019 and will be launched in India on May 21, 2019. The Hyundai Venue will be the first connected SUV in India and will slot below the Hyundai Creta, taking on established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300. The sketches give considerable insight into the overall interior and exterior design of the Hyundai Venue. The front end seems to be similar to the Hyundai Kona, with a massive embellished grille and slim LED headlamps. Of course, the fenders and the wheel arches look to be a little exaggerated. We believe the actual car will have cleaner, flatter lines and smaller wheels. The front bumper too looks muscular with housings for the fog lamps.

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

jcauqopc

(The sketch of the rear section reveals a thick C-pillar design)

The sketch of the rear section reveals a thick C-pillar design along with square-ish headlamps and a sculpted tailgate. The roof-rails will add that extra bit of SUV flair to the Venue's overall looks. Coming to the interior, the Hyundai Venue will get two-tone interior along with features such as climate control, Apple CarPlay and possibly an automatic variant right from the launch.

k6jilbq8

(The interior will have a two-tone colour scheme along with connectivity services)

Hyundai Motor India Limited has pulled out all stops to ensure that the new and upcoming Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV will be India's first ever connected car. The Hyundai Venue will get the company's 'BlueLink' connected technology and it will have 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features. Some of the features that BlueLink will offer in India are geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on.

Hyundai said that it has tested its BlueLink technology rigorously in India, keeping the conditions in mind along with the needs of the customers. This also includes voice guidance and recognition in Indian-accented English which means that the software will be able to recognise spoken English from different regions in India. The Hyundai Venue will also have remote-control operated functions such as climate control, horn and headlamps on, vehicle status, engine start/stop and so on. The best thing is that Hyundai BlueLink can use your smartphone interface as a remote control.

