Upcoming Hyundai Venue Goes Under Cold Weather Testing

The next big launch in the Indian automotive space is the Hyundai Venue. It's the newcomer in the burgeoning subcompact SUV segment and will be going up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and the recently launched Mahindra XUV300 which are already on a roll. However, the buzz around the Venue is not only because it's a Vitara Brezza rival but more so because of the recent revelation that Hyundai did. The Hyundai Venue will be India's first smart connected car with a total of 33 connected car features out of which 10 will be India specific. In a recent video, Hyundai has further revealed details of the Venue going through some rigorous testing.

​We already have reported that Hyundai has been testing the Venue in various geographical regions of the country. It's been spotted several times down south in Tamil Nadu when we knew it by the QXI codename and recently we got you its pictures from the Yamuna Expressway. Hyundai has also shared that the Venue was also tested in the parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh where it went under cold weather testing. The Hyundai Venue was tested at a low temperature of -6 degree Celsius and at 7000 ft. altitude. It was also driven from Jim Corbett to Nainital, across the Naini hills over snow-covered terrains to test the traction of the car.

Hyundai is trying to leave no stone unturned with the Venue, more so because it is entering a segment where though products are selling like hot cakes, the completion is intense. The BuleLink has definitely added credentials to the venue and features like geo-fencing, destination sharing, mobile control for features like climate control, horn, headlamps on and engine start-stop will surely catch attention of the buyers. Then the Indian-accented English voice guidance system will also make living with it easy.

However, along with the features and looks, the Venue will also need strong powertrain and transmission combination to stand tall against the competition. The 1.4-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engine will be obviously offered in the range, but the talking point is also the 1.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which will debut with the SUV. Along with the new engine, the Hyundai Venue is also expected to debut a new automatic gearbox. The manual transmission will, of course, will be standard. The Hyundai Venue will make its first public appearance, both India and globally, on April 17 and will be positioned below the Hyundai Creta.

