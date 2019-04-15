New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features On Times Square Billboards

The new Hyundai Venue SUV is set to be unveiled in India on April 17, and on the same day the SUV will also be showcased at the New York International Auto Show 2019.

View Photos
The upcoming Hyundai Venue will be showcased at the New York Auto Show 2019 on April 17

Images of the upcoming Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV have been leaked online. While the SUV is set to be unveiled in India on April 17, the same day the new Hyundai Venue will also be showcased at the New York International Auto Show 2019. Now, ahead of its official debut, images of the new Hyundai Venue have been featured on one of the Times Square billboards in New York City, giving us a very first look at the upcoming SUV. As for the market launch, the new Hyundai Venue is slated to go on sale in India on May 21, 2019.

Also Read: New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

2m13kgvg

The new Hyundai Venue will come with dual tone roof, sporty alloy wheels and several smart features

The Hyundai Venue featured at Times Square is a dual tone model which appears to be in a shade of blue with a white roof. Based on a bunch of recently released spy photos, we already have a decent idea as to what the exterior of the SUV will look like. Up front, the SUV gets Hyundai's new signature cascading grille in chequered pattern with chrome highlights. Furthermore, like the Kona and new Santa Fe, the Venue too features dual lamp setup with the LED daytime running lamps positioned above flanking the bonnet line, and the main projector headlights positioned below with chrome surrounds.

Also Read: Hyundai BlueLink Connected Car Technology Unveiled In India

The two-tone pattern is carried over onto the ORVMs as well, while the blacked-out pillars help create the floating roof illusion. As seen on most SUV, the Venue too comes with black claddings along the wheel arches and side skirts, along with a set of sporty-looking dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels. We do not get to see the rear section of the SUV in these latest images, however for that, and also the cabin images, we will have to wait for the official debut.

b0dcag0o

Hyundai Venue's interior sketch reveals a dual tone dashboard and a well-equipped cabin

Also Read: Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services

Having said that, based on the recently released interior sketch, the new Hyundai Venue will be offered with a dual-tone dashboard with a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with an automatic transmission. The Hyundai Venue will also get the Blue Link connectivity system featuring 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features including geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue To Come With Free Data Service For The Warranty Period

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue will come with a 1.0-litre T-GDi Turbo petrol engine along with the 1.4-litre turbo diesel. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while there will also be the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic available as an option.

0 Comments

Image Source: Twitter

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai Venue New Hyundai Venue 2019 Hyundai Venue Hyundai India

Latest News

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features On Times Square Billboards
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features On Times Square Billboards
2019 New York Motor Show: New Generation Nissan Sunny (Versa) Breaks Cover
2019 New York Motor Show: New Generation Nissan Sunny (Versa) Breaks Cover
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces Paulo Goncalves As New Rider
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces Paulo Goncalves As New Rider
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Photos Leaked Ahead Of New York Auto Show Debut
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Photos Leaked Ahead Of New York Auto Show Debut
Exclusive: India To Be Lead Market For Third Generation Renault Duster
Exclusive: India To Be Lead Market For Third Generation Renault Duster
Exclusive: Another Major Facelift Coming Soon On Renault Duster
Exclusive: Another Major Facelift Coming Soon On Renault Duster
Audi AI:ME Electric Vehicle Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2019
Audi AI:ME Electric Vehicle Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2019
Toyota Sells Electric Vehicle Technology To Chinese Startup Singulato
Toyota Sells Electric Vehicle Technology To Chinese Startup Singulato
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
2019 Mini John Cooper Works India Launch Date Confirmed
2019 Mini John Cooper Works India Launch Date Confirmed
German Motor Authority Probes More Mercedes Emissions Software
German Motor Authority Probes More Mercedes Emissions Software
Upcoming Renault Triber MPV Spied In India
Upcoming Renault Triber MPV Spied In India
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
Winter Wanderlust: Driving To Spiti And Back!
Winter Wanderlust: Driving To Spiti And Back!

Latest Cars

8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
View More
x
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities