Upcoming Hyundai Venue: All You Need To Know

The new Hyundai Venue gets a host of of smart features and BlueLink connected car technology

The long-anticipated Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV has been finally unveiled in India. Slated to be launched on May 21, the new Hyundai Venue will mark the entry of the South Korean carmaker in the highly competitive sub-4 metre SUV segment. Recently, the SUV was also showcased at the New York Auto Show. With leading players like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon, the Venue surely has some tough competition ahead. While one might argue Hyundai is late to the party, but considering the amount of smart, comfort, and safety features the SUV has to offer BlueLink connected car technology, on paper, the Venue surely looks capable of giving its rivals a run for their money. And here's all you need to know about the upcoming SUV.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Hyundai Venue:

The Hyundai Venue is based on the Carlino concept that was showcased a couple of years ago, at the 2016 Auto Expo. While the Venue's design and styling are inspired heavily from the automaker's bigger offerings Santa Fe and the Palisade, we do see the quadrate proportions of the Carlino concept here. The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on May 21, 2019 Also Read: Hyundai Venue Bookings Open At Dealership Level The exterior of the SUV features the company's signature cascading grille with chrome detailing, new lower set projector headlamps with LED daytime running light, high mounted indicators and projector foglamps. The profile does remind us of the Creta, but the Venue comes with new sporty 16-inch alloys, large roof rails, and underbody cladding. As for the rear end, the SUV comes with new simple-looking LED taillamps with Z cluster patterns, a large Venue badging at the centre and the brand and Turbo badging on either end. Hyundai will also be offering the SUV in dual tone option. Dimension wise the Hyundai Venue is very similar to its rivals, and in terms of width and height, it's one of smallest offerings at 1770 mm and 1590 mm, respectively. In fact, the Hyundai Venue is closest to the Vitara Brezza in overall dimensions and has the same length and wheelbase. The Hyundai Venue is simialr to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in terms of dimensions The cabin of the Hyundai Venue is all-new and employs a fresh-looking design compared to other existing Hyundai cars. Unlike the duel tone treatment given to the global version, the India-spec Hyundai Venue comes with an all-black cabin with a new steering wheel and dashboard. The fit and finish on the SUV are as good as the Creta, and overall this five-seater cabin has a very upmarket feel to it. In terms of features, the Venue comes with remote engine start/stop, remote climate control, voice recognition, vehicle relationship management, and more. Other comfort features include an electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cornering lamps, a cooled glovebox, and a multi-functional steering wheel with tilt adjustment function. For infotainment, the SUV gets a brand-new 8-inch floating touchscreen display, loaded with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, navigation and more. As for the instrument console, it is a dual-pod unit that comes with a large MID unit in the centre. Hyundai Venue gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto The new Hyundai Venue is the first connected car in its segment thanks to the BlueLink connectivity system. The system offers 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features including geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on. Also Read: Hyundai's BlueLink Technology To Be Programmed To Recognise Indian Languages Hyundai has tied up with service provider Vodafone-Idea for the new system and brings features like auto crash notification, panic notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance, stolen vehicle tracking with immobilisation (only on the 1.0-litre version) and more. Hyundai Venue gets BlueLink connected car technology with 10 India-only connectivity features The Hyundai Venue is high safety as well, as the SUV uses 69 % Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS) to achieves prominent Static & Dynamic stiffness with improved structural rigidity. In addition to this the SUV is likely to come with duel airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors, and high-speed alert as standard. Of course, the higher variants are likely to come with more offerings. Hyundai will offer 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine option on the Venue along with 3 transmission options too Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue comes with two petrol and one diesel engine option - an all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, 1.2-litre petrol motor, and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that is tuned to produce 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an all-new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission in a first for Hyundai India, along with a manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine can churn out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, offers 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

