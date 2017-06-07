Top 10 Upcoming Cars In India 2017

The first half of the year has been very interesting for the Indian automotive market with a host of highly anticipated finally launching in the country. With the Ignis, Hexa and Tigor were making heads turn, there were also the likes of the Audi A3 facelift and the all-new E-Class that have been equally exciting as well. For the second half of 2017, the upcoming cars list only gets more exciting with a host of new models coming in. While some may be globaly and some local, there is absolutely no dearth in choice for you - the buyer. It's time to cash in on your investments and savings to get that dream car home. Here's a look at the top 10 upcoming cars in India that you should consider.

1. New-Gen Hyundai Verna

It has been quite a while since the Hyundai Verna has received a generation upgrade in India. Hyundai gave the car a facelift last year and is now working on the new-gen model which is set to arrive next year. Based on the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy, the new generation Hyundai Verna is angular and bears resemblance to the all-new Elantra sedan. The swept back headlamps are reminiscent of the ones on the existing model but thanks to the overall design of the car, the face now looks sharper. The cluster comes shod with projector lights, LED DRLs, while the bumper gets angular fog lamps.

New-Gen Hyundai Verna

The cabin is all-black and looks premium and gets brushed silver finish all over. There's a large 8-inch touchscreen display in the centre console and it'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options (which we've seen in the Elantra). Other features will include auto climate control, sunroof, push button start and much more.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna will be powered by 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel naturally aspirated engines that will produce power between 98 bhp to 120 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic. The automatic though will be available only on the 1.6-litre versions of the car.

Expected Launch: Late 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 8 lakh - ₹ 12 lakh

2. Next Gen BMW 5 Series

The next generation BMW 5 Series was unveiled internationally late last year and will be finally making its way to India later this month. The Bavarian carmaker's premium sedan is one of the more popular models and the new generation version makes it more luxurious and a lot more engaging to drive as well. The new 5 Series gets an aluminium-intensive construction similar to the new 7 Series that has helped shave up to 100 kg in weight, while the dimensions make it marginally longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. BMW has liberated more space in the cabin of the new 5 Series with more emphasis on rear space comfort.

The new 5 Series faces stiff competition from the new E-Class and luxury SUVs



In addition, the 2018 BMW 5 Series will come loaded with a host of new technologies borrowed from the new 7 Series flagship. The company has taken a top-down approach with the 5 and the model will sport a host of autonomous driving aids including gesture-control and voice command enables iDrive system, wireless charging and much more. The fancy autonomous driving tech is likely to be skipped from the model when it makes its way to India. Engine options will include the 2-litre petrol and diesel units, while the more powerful 3-litre straight-six diesel will also be a part of the line-up. All units will come paired to a an 8-speed automatic transmission.



Expected Launch: 29th June 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 55 Lakh to ₹ 65 Lakh 3. Ford EcoSport Facelift The Ford EcoSport first arrived in 2013 and changed the automaker's fortunes in India. However, the current EcoSport has been around for a while now and the new competition has pretty much taken over the popular subcompact SUV. With the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's strong dominance, Ford is looking to re-establish its position in the segment and will be introducing the comprehensively updated EcoSport during the festive season this year. The globally updated model was unveiled in the US late last year and gets cosmetic upgrades including a larger front grille, revised headlamps and reworked bumper. The Ford EcoSport facelift will be aiming to take back dominance from the Vitara Brezza



The pint-sized Ford SUV will also get new alloy wheels, re-profiled tail lamps and and beefier rear bumper. Inside, the cabin will sport a new touchscreen infotainment system while the dashboard will also see updates. The updates should keep the EcoSport popular amidst rivals, as it continues to be the American carmaker's most selling offering in India. Engine options will remain the same with the 1-litre EcoBoost, 1.5-litre petrol Ti-VCT and TDCi diesel options.



Expected Launch: September-October 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 7.30 Lakh to ₹ 11 lakh

4. Nissan X-Trail Hybrid

The Nissan X-Trail Hybrid has already made an appearance in India at the 2016 Auto Expo. Upon launch, it will be the only hybrid SUV in the country and our country will only be the 4th market in the world to have the new X-Trail hybrid. Owing to poor monthly sales, Nissan had decided to withdraw the X-Trail from India a few years ago. However, this model is built on a completely new platform and will be introduced at a time when Indian buyers are accepting premium SUVs in India. The X-Trail Hybrid is built on the CMF-C platform, which will also make its debut in India.

The SUV will have a 5-seater layout and measure 4,640mm in length, 1,820mm in width and 1,715mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,705mm. Under the hood will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine which makes 142bhp and 200Nm of torque. There is also a 31kW electric motor that is coupled with the engine which takes the total power output to 183bhp. The transmission duties will be done by the X-CVT unit which can also be specified with an AWD system. The Nissan X-Trail Hybrid will be launched in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and therefore, will be carrying a premium price.



Expected Launch: Mid-2017

Expected Price: Rs 32 Lakh to Rs 35 Lakh

5. New-Gen Toyota Camry

Toyota will launch the new generation Camry sedan and hybrid. The car has been one of the best-selling models in Toyota's line-up, globally and the success of the Camry hybrid sedan in India has been one example. As the outgoing model, we'll get the new-gen Camry in both its sedan and hybrid avatar and according to the company the model will be dynamic and offer improved handling and comfort. Moreover, Toyota says that the next generation Camry will definitely be positioned as a fun to drive and performance-oriented sedan.

The new Toyota Camry could be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo

Technical specification and details are yet to be revealed but specification-wise and price-wise, the new Camry will have extremely varied versions to suit different markets. It should break cover sometime next year, with market introductions by 2018 at the very latest. An Auto Expo debut in Feb 2018 is looking highly likely than for India too.



Expected Launch: 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 30 lakh to ₹ 35 lakh

6. Tata Nexon The other product that could be a game changer for the Indian automaker, the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV made its debut as a concept at the 2014 Auto Expo, while a more production ready version was also on display at the Auto Expo this year. The sub 4-metre model will be competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300 and the likes in the segment.

The Nexon will take on the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport



Specifications are still scarce on the all-new offering, but the Tata Nexon is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol and possibly a newly developed 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmissions options will include a 6-speed manual and AMT units. The Nexon is expected to be feature loaded inside the cabin and is expected to feature a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity and a lot more. The Nexon will also be the smallest SUV to come from Tata Motors.



Expected Launch: Late-2017

Expected Price: ₹ 6.5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh 7. 2017 Jeep Compass Jeep finally made its way to India and while its current SUVs are far from the reach of the common man, the American automaker will be introducing a more affordable SUV in the second half of 2017. To be locally manufactured for domestic and global markets in the Right-Hand-Drive (RHD) configuration, the Jeep Compass was recently unveiled in India at the company's Ranjangaon facility that will act as a global manufacturing hub. The Jeep Compass is scheduled for launch around July-August this year



The Compass carries the design language from the Grand Cherokee and looks quintessentially Jeep from all angles. The model also packs in a host of features and premium creature comforts while the model will be locking horns with the likes of Hyundai's Tucson and the higher variants of the Mahindra XUV500. A 5-seater, Jeep says the Compass can off-road equally well as its bigger models. Engine options will include the 1.4-litre petrol and new 2.0-litre diesel, while transmissions will comprise manual and automatic units. The Jeep Compass will come equipped with 4x4 right from launch, keeping the brand's off-roading heritage intact.



Expected Launch: August, 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 13 lakh

Expected Price: ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 13 lakh 9. Skoda Kodiaq After its Skoda Kodiaq will launch in India this year

The Skoda Kodiaq is measures 4697 mm in length, 1882 mm in width and 1676 mm in height. The SUV's wheelbase measures 2791 mm. and offers rear legroom of up to 104 mm. The Kodiaq is the latest of the Volkswagen Group models to be underpinned by the company's versatile MQB platform, which makes for a lighter yet rigid construction, leading higher fuel economy. Skoda is likely to offer the Kodiaq with the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine mated to the 7-speed DSG. A petrol version may also be added in the future.



Expected Launch: September 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 30 lakh 10. Renault Kaptur The all-new



The rear profile, on the other hand, gets a raked windscreen with a roof spoiler and wraparound tail lamps. We expect the familiar 1.5-litre dCi four-cylinder diesel engine to make its way into the Kaptur and that will be available in the 108 bhp version with 245 Nm of torque on offer. The oil burner will come paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, while Renault is likely to offer the Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) gearbox on the SUV, given its premium position, instead of the Easy-R AMT unit seen on the Duster.



Expected Launch: December 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 13 lakh to ₹ 17 lakh

Expected Launch: September 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 30 lakh

