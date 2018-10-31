New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018

With offerings from Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra as well as Rolls-Royce lined up for launch, here's a look at the upcoming car launches lined up in November 2018

While a host of launches including the big 'Santro' made its way to the market in October this year, the upcoming month of November this year, also has a few important launches planned by car makers, all of which interestingly are multi-seaters. What's even more interesting is that the cars include a multi-seater in the mass market, premium and outlandish luxury category each, so everyone has an option to choose from. With offerings from Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra as well as Rolls-Royce lined up for launch, here's a look at the upcoming car launches lined up in November 2018

Mahindra Y400 - November 19

mahindra showcases g4 rexton

(Mahindra bosses Anand Mahindra, Rajan Wadhera and Dr. Pawan Goenka with the Y400)

The big launch from Mahindra & Mahindra is its new flagship SUV codenamed 'Y400' that will be hitting the showrooms on November 19, 2018. The Mahindra Y400 is rumoured to be called the 'Inferno' upon launch and will be taking on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour among others in the segment. Barring the previous generation SsangYong Rexton, this is an all-new segment for Mahindra, and the Y400 will be its most expensive offering yet. The SUV is essentially a reworked version of the new generation SsangYong G4 Rexton that we've driven and has been tweaked to meet Indian conditions and sensibilities. Power on the new Y400 will come from the 2.2-litre four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine tuned for 187 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and an automatic too. Mahindra is all set to add the premium quotient at its dealerships too for the seven-seater Y400 including a designated area, lounge section, digital display of details and a dedicated manager for each customer. Prices are expected to be aggressive for the Mahindra Y400, in the vicinity of ₹ 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - November 21

j5t5rs38

(The new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has grown in proportions and gets a new petrol engine too)

The first generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a blockbuster product for the automaker and the multi-seater is all set to move into the next generation in India soon. The new generation Ertiga has grown in dimensions, appearance and on the premium levels as well. The MPV is based on the Heartect platform shared with the Swift and comes with a host of new features including a touchscreen infotainment system, LED daytime running lights, but more importantly enhanced cabin space thanks to the longer wheelbase. Engine options on the new Ertiga will include the 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 bhp that was introduced on the Ciaz facelift in India earlier this year, while the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel with 89 bhp will continue to do duty under the hood. Transmissions will include both manual and automatic options. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to move up on the price ladder starting at nearly ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom), and will lock horns against the Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Lodgy, Toyota Innova Crysta and the likes. Complete details on the new Ertiga will be available on November 21. Keep watching this space!

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

rolls royce cullinan

(The Cullinan's massive 6.75 litre V12 powers the car to its top speed of 250 kmph)

If you are the kind that want exclusivity with the best in luxury, Rolls-Royce is all set to grace the Indian shores with its first-ever SUV - Cullinan. The model made its global debut earlier this year and just might be the company's most popular offering yet, given the popularity of SUVs in recent times. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan incorporates the epitome of luxury that the automaker is known for with the prowess and practicality of an off-roader. Based on the same aluminium spaceframe architecture as the Phantom, the Cullinan is bigger than its chief rival, the Bentley Bentayga; and can be had in five-seater or four-seater configurations. Power comes from the massive 6.75-litre V12 engine tuned for 563 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, all of which will is available from 1600 rpm. The Cullinan also gets all-wheel drive and is capable of hardcore off-roading, if you wish to. Prices are expected to start at around ₹ 5 crore (ex-showroom, without options) for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.



Upcoming Bike Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Bike Launches In November 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Teases Bobber Motorcycle
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Teases Bobber Motorcycle
2018 Hyundai Santro: No More A Real Tall Boy
2018 Hyundai Santro: No More A Real Tall Boy
Diwali 2018: Renault Offers Festive Season Discounts On The Kwid, Duster And Lodgy
Diwali 2018: Renault Offers Festive Season Discounts On The Kwid, Duster And Lodgy
