Upcoming Car Launches In July 2019

The Indian car market has seen plenty of action this month and that will continue even in July. Some of the biggest unveils like the Kia Seltos and Renault Triber happened this month and the much-awaited MG Hector was launched too. The month of July will be exciting as the launches of the Renault Triber and the Hyundai Kona Electric have been confirmed while reports suggest that Audi might debut the new-generation A8 and the Q8 SUV as well. Along with Audi, Porsche has been teasing the Macan in India on social media and we expect the company to launch the Macan facelift in July as well.

The Renault Triber is a sub-four metre MPV with detachable third-row seats and is based on the CMF-A platform. The Renault Triber is a sub-four metre MPV with detachable third-row seats and is based on the CMF-A platform.

The Renault Triber was unveiled in India this month and the French carmaker is gearing up for its launch in July. The Triber is a sub-four metre MPV with detachable third-row seats and is based on the CMF-A platform which also underpins the Kwid hatchback. The Datsun Go+ was the first subcompact MPV launched in India which was an extended version of the Go hatchback. However, its sister brand Renault has developed the Triber ground up and it gets fresh interior and added features along with a new design language. That said, it draws power from the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine which runs the Kwid.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona EV takes about 30 minutes for getting fully charged, through fast charging. The Kona EV takes about 30 minutes for getting fully charged, through fast charging.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is all set to be launched in India on July 9, 2019 and the Korean carmaker will have its widest SUV product line-up in India after its launch. The Hyundai Kona electric can go up to 350 km on a single charge. The Kona EV takes about 30 minutes for getting fully charged, through fast charging. Globally, the Kona Electric is offered in two iterations- one which is equipped with a 100 kW motor and the other with a 150 kW motor. While the former produces 134 bhp, the latter churns out 201 bhp. Both motors are paired to an electronic transmission. Moreover, it is equipped with upmarket features like an 8.0-inch infotainment system which supports smartphone connectivity, auto-headlamps, rain sensing wipers and more.

Audi A8

The new A8 debuts Audi's new design language and the looks are complemented with new design elements. The new A8 debuts Audi's new design language and the looks are complemented with new design elements.

The fourth generation of the Audi A8 was unveiled in July last year, followed by its first showcase at at the Audi Summit in Barcelona. The new Audi A8 comes with a bold and sporty design with an upright front and high shoulder line. The new A8 debuts Audi's new design language and the looks are complemented with elements like the single frame chrome grille, HD Matrix LED headlights and bold taillamps with OLED technology. On the inside, it gets a new and improved infotainment system and Audi's popular Virtual Cockpit is now standard across the range. There are hardly any knobs or buttons for controls and almost everything is accessed by the two screens positioned on the centre console. Moreover, it gets the optional relaxation seat which comes with multiple adjustments for the lumbar support, headrest and the footrest. Globally, the Audi A8 offers three engine options - a 3.0-litre V6 petrol, 3.0-litre V6 diesel and a more powerful 4.0-litre V8, and we have been told that all three engines will be made available, in India.

Audi Q8

Audi will offer the Q8 with a new mild hybrid technology (MHEV) aided by a 48-volt primary electrical system. Audi will offer the Q8 with a new mild hybrid technology (MHEV) aided by a 48-volt primary electrical system.

The Audi Q8 is the range-topping model in Audi's Q SUV line-up. The production version of the Audi Q8 retains most of the visual cues from the concept model that was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show last year. Audi will offer the Q8 with a new mild hybrid technology (MHEV) aided by a 48-volt primary electrical system with a lithium-ion battery and a belt alternator starter. Initially, the SUV will get a 3.0-litre V6 TDI in the Q8 50 TDI variant delivering 286 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, which are channelled to all four wheels through an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro AWD system. Later the Q8 will also get a less-powerful 3.0 TDI and a 3.0 TFSI petrol variant offering 340 bhp.

The new Audi Q8 is built on the same platform that underpins the like of the Audi Q7, the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga. In terms of dimensions, the Audi Q8 measures 4999 mm in length, 2011 mm in width and 1710 mm in height. Though it is the flagship SUV model, but the dimensions are smaller than that of the Q7.

Porsche Macan

The 2018 The 2018 Porsche Macan facelift comes with updated styling that has been inspired by the new-generation Cayenne.

The 2018 Porsche Macan facelift comes with updated styling that has been inspired by the new-generation Cayenne. The front section of the SUV has been redesigned, making it looks wider and it looks really good with LED headlights that come as standard. The rear section is a bit sleeker and features a three-dimensional LED tail light strip which is also a standard fitment. Porsche also offers its 'Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus' (PDLS) with adaptive light distribution, as an optional extra. The SUV now also comes in four new exterior colour options - Miami Blue, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, and Crayon. It also comes with new 20 and 21-inch wheels with an array of customisation option. The existing 3.0-litre engines in both petrol and diesel versions of the Macan will make its way on the car, with a slight bump in the power output. The base model will be uprated to about 300 bhp, the Macan S is expected to offer up to 355 bhp, while the top-end Macan Turbo is likely to offers 434 bhp in the facelifted model.

