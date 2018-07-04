Upcoming Car Launches in July 2018

The second half of the year is usually the more exciting one with the festive season approaching and a slew of new launches lined up for launch. For the month of July, automakers have scheduled a variety of offerings for customers to choose from with the list including a Swedish SUV and and an Italian sports car. Now that's as varied as it gets in the auto business and certainly makes for a desirable list as well. So, hold on to that down-payment a little longer and take a look at all the car launches lined up in July 2018 that you should know of.

1. Volvo XC40

The smallest Swedish SUV to go on sale in India, the Volvo XC40 is a highly anticipated offering and our first impressions from the last month has left us wanting for more. The XC40 is loaded on tech, looks stellar with the bold and familiar face, and has impressive road presence with the staunch proportions. Interestingly, Volvo will be offering the model in only the R-Design trim, which further adds to the sporty quotient of the SUV. The XC40 will be offered with only the 2.0-litre diesel engine for now that produces 186 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Pricing will remain key for the success of the XC40 that comes to the country as a CBU, and will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Lexus NX and the Range Rover Evoque.

(The Volvo XC40 has the best NVH levels in its class)

Launch Date: July 4, 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 35-40 lakh

2. Porsche 911 GT2 RS

If the Porsche 911, one of the best driver centric cars feels a little too tame for you, and you need some more track focus from your Porsche, the 911 GT2 RS is what you order. Starting this month, you will actually be able to do just that as the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is slated for launch. The rear-engined rear wheel drive German offering is powered by a 3.8-litre, straight-six, in-line turbo engine tuned for 686 bhp and 750 of peak torque. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is also the king of the Nurburgring when it comes to rear wheel drive cars holding the current record at 6:47.3 around the famous race track, while 0-100 kmph comes up in just 2.8 seconds. The 911 GT2 RS is offered in a standard and a Weissach package that offers more customisation, more carbon fibre and more standardised parts. It is likely that the 911 GT2 RS will come in the spec for India as well.

(Porsche 911 GT2 RS)

Launch Date: July 10, 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 4 crore (ex-showroom)

3. Ferrari Portofino

Replacing the California T, the most accessible Ferrari will be coming to India later this month and is called the Portofino. The Ferrari Portofino derives its name from one of Italy's coastal towns and as you'd expect, this Italian sports car is all about basking in the sun with the top down. The Portofino is the most beautiful car in the world currently in our books and is powered by a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine shared with the 488 GTB that churns out 592 bhp and 760 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The two-door convertible is capable of hitting a top speed of 320 kmph while 0-100 kmph comes up in just 3.5 seconds. The Portofino is 2+2 seater and while the driver's seat is where you would want to be, the rest is best reserved for children. Ferrari is yet to announce the launch date for the Portofino.

(The Portofino is powered by a 3.9-litre twin turbo V8 with 592 horses and 760 Nm of torque)

Launch Date: To Be Announced

Expected Price: ₹ 3 crore (ex-showroom)

4. Jeep Compass TrailHawk

The Jeep Compass has been a blockbuster SUV for its maker and also managed to take home the Car If the year title at the 2018 NDTV Car And Bike Awards. However, one of the few shortcomings of the Compass has been the absence of a diesel automatic. Nevertheless, Jeep will be addressing that with the new range-topping Trail Hawk version of the Compass, set for launch this month. The Compass Trail Hawk will be the new hardcore off-road ready version of the SUV with cosmetic upgrades on the outside and the inside including a dual-tone paint scheme, new badges, an all black interior and more. The SUV comes with dual tow hooks up front and also gets 17-inch tyres wrapped in new dual-tone finished alloy wheels. Power on the new variant will continue to come from the same 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned for 171 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, while the SUV will now also come with the option of a 9-speed automatic transmission. All-Wheel Drive and a low range gearbox will be offered as standard. The Trail Hawk version will also come with the new 'Rock Mode' in the company's Selec-Terrain Traction Management System. Bookings for the Compass Trail Hawk have already commenced at FCA dealers pan India, while the launch is said to be some time this month.

(Jeep Compass Trailhawk)

Launch Date: To Be Announced

Expected Price: ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

