Upcoming Car Launches In April 2018

The first quarter of 2018 has come to an end and we saw a lot of action in the Indian auto sector especially with the Auto Expo 2018. There were a host of launches and concepts showcased, while car makers also previewed a plethora of new models that will be heading to the market soon. With the second quarter all set to begin, a host of new cars are lined up for launch that not only are extremely important for their respective manufacturers but also hold a lot of promise. So hold up your car purchase plans just yet and take a look at the cars set to hit the market soon. We bring you the list of cars that are scheduled to be introduced in April 2018.

Ford Freestyle

(The Ford Freestyle is based on the Figo and takes on a host of hatchback crossovers)

Ford India unveiled its new crossover 'Ford Freestyle' earlier this year and the model is being called a CUV or Compact Utility Vehicle from the American automaker. Based on the Figo hatchback, the new Freestyle offers additional body cladding, new features and updated design language, new LED DRLs, roof rails, and a revised bumper. The interior gets an all-black treatment while the infotainment screen is new and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with SYNC3. In addition, the Ford Freestyle will be getting the 1.5-litre diesel and the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine under the hood, both of which will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Freestyle will be taking on a host of hatchback crossovers including the Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross, Honda WR-V and Fiat Urban Cross. Prices are expected between ₹ 6-8 lakh (ex-showroom)

2018 Bentley Continental GT

(The 2018 Bentley Continental GT is lighter, more luxurious and packs in 900 Nm of torque)

Originally slated for launch in March, the 2018 Bentley Continental GT's India debut was indefinitely postponed and is likely to make its way in the market sometime next month. The new generation Continental GT gets a slew of upgrades over its predecessor while the new design language takes cues from the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. The new model is lighter, faster and more driver friendly while packing in the same top-of-the-class luxury that the British marquee brand is known for. The 2018 Bentley Continental GT in India will be retailed with a 6.0-litre V12 engine under the hood that churns out 626 bhp and a whopping 900 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with an 8-speed DSG transmission. The top speed on the coupe is rated at 333 kmph. The new Continental GT arrives in India as a CBU and prices are expected to start around ₹ 4.5 crore (ex-showroom) before options.

2018 BMW X3 - April 19

(BMW India has commenced local assembly of the new generation X3 at its Chennai plant)

BMW India will be launching the new generation X3 SUV in the country on April 19, 2018. The new generation model brings smarter and more sizeable upgrades to the SUV including a larger grille, new bumper with larger air intakes and new LED hexagonal fog lamps. The car gets full LED headlamps, new LED 3D taillights and a refreshed cabin with gesture control, new iDrive user interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The wheelbase has also grown larger by 2.2-inches, making way for improved legroom in the second row. The 2018 BMW X3 is likely to be first available with the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines first, followed by the petrol version later. BMW India has already commenced local assembly of the SUV with prices expected between ₹ 50-60 lakh (ex-showroom).

