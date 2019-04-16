Upcoming BMW Cruiser Motorcycle Spotted

The next new motorcycle from BMW Motorrad may be a big bagger which will directly compete with the likes of the Touring models from Harley-Davidson and even similar-sized baggers from Indian Motorcycle. German website Motorrad posted a spy shot of a near production-ready model of the upcoming big cruiser. The cruiser was spotted out on the road, and from the looks of the spy shot, this is no prototype but a near-production motorcycle, so BMW Motorrad may be looking to launch the new cruiser sooner than you expect.

The new BMW cruiser is equipped with a big air-cooled, twin-cylinder, boxer engine. From the spy shot you can clearly see part of the cylinder head of the boxer engine jutting out on one side. There's no word on displacement of the engine yet, but we expect it to be a big boxer, possibly around 1,800 cc. If that's the case, then the new BMW bagger will directly compete with the likes of the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, Honda Gold Wing and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse.

The spy shot of the BMW cruiser reveals chunky rear and front wheels, a big fairing and windscreen. Expect it to be loaded with technology, including smartphone connected multimedia system, advanced safety technology based on BMW Motorrad's latest gizmos and more. Considering the bike looks like a near-production model in the spy shot, we won't be surprised to see a production model announced soon, possibly even before the international motorcycle shows kick off later this year, like the Intermot in Cologne, Germany, and the EICMA show in Milan.

(Source: Motorradonline.de)

