Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Performance Bikes

The New Year is here, and this year will also bring in quite a few performance bikes to India. While the supersport class is slowing down globally, 2019 will see the much-anticipated Kawasaki ZX-6R as well as the newly updated for 2019, Honda CBR650R. KTM will launch the much-anticipated 790 Duke in India, and Honda will also follow up the naked CB1000R+ roadster as well as the new CBR1000RR Fireblade. Ducati India will launch the new Hypermotard 950, and BMW Motorrad is expected to introduce the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR.

The 2019 Honda CBR650R gets the 'R' suffix and updated styling and ergonomics than the current Honda CBR650F

Honda CBR650R

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will introduce the updated 650 cc sport tourer in 2019, with a change in the name and some tweaks in the design and engine. The Honda CBR650R has shed more than 5 kg in overall weight, and also gets a new intake and exhaust design. The 649 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine gets a 1,000 rpm increase at the redline of 12,000 rpm, along with some fuelling and mechanical tweaks to give it a 5 per cent increase in power. The CBR650R has a peak power of 93 bhp and torque has increased to 64 Nm. The 2019 Honda CBR650R also gets revised ergonomics and adds sportier appeal. Expect the CBR650R to be launched in India sometime by the second half of 2019. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 7.5-8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R will sport new styling and offer great performance for its value

Kawasaki ZX-6R

Kawasaki is also expected to introduce the 2019 model of the supersport ZX-6R. The Kawasaki ZX-6R has been redesigned and also receives updated electronics. New fairing design, new decals and all-LED headlights with an updated face design lend the ZX-6R fresh appeal. At its heart, the ZX-6R retains the 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine, which puts out 128 bhp at 13,500 rpm. Expect prices to be competitive, when the bike is launched in India, in our estimate, even below ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom). If Kawasaki India manages to launch the bike at sub- ₹ 10 lakh, the ZX-6R will offer tremendous value as a true-blue supersport package, which is accessible and should be very entertaining to ride as well.

The 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 will be launched in mid-2019

Ducati Hypermotard 950

Ducati India will launch the 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950, the successor to the Ducati Hypermotard 939. The Hypermotard 950 gets a host of updates, including more power, more torque and a completely updated electronics suite. The 937 cc, 11-degree Testastretta v-twin engine has been updated as well, with power now rated at 114 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque rated at 96 Nm. The Ducati Hypermotard 950 will be available globally in two variants - the standard Hypermotard 950, and the Hypermotard 950 SP. It's not clear yet whether Ducati India will introduce both variants, or only the Hypermotard 950 SP. In any case, it promises to be a fun motorcycle to ride, and should be priced at between ₹ 11-12 lakh (ex-showroom) once it's launched, sometime in mid-2019.

The KTM 790 Duke will be launched in India in 2019

KTM 790 Duke

KTM may very well finally launch the much-anticipated KTM 790 Duke middleweight performance naked in India, sometime in the first half of 2019. The 790 Duke will likely be assembled in India and come at a very attractive price-to-performance ratio. The 790 Duke features a 799 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which puts out 104 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 86 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The 790 Duke features typical KTM Duke design with minimal body panels and a sharp, muscular design. Once launched, expect pricing to be very competitive, around ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2019 Honda CB1000R+ will follow the Honda Neo Sports Cafe design language

Honda CB1000R+

The Honda CB1000R+ is the naked litre-class performance bike which will be launched in 2019. The design of the CB1000R+ is based on the Honda Neo Sports Cafe concept, and it's a mix of retro design elements with modern styling. The in-line four cylinder engine of the Honda CB1000R+ puts out 143 bhp of power at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The CB1000R+ comes with Throttle By Wire which offers three pre-set riding modes, as well as a customisable User mode. The Honda CB1000R+ is priced at ₹ 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings are already being accepted at Honda Wing World showrooms.

The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade with better electronics and marginally more power

Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade

The 2019 edition of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade and CBR1000RR Fireblade SP gets updated with better electronics and marginally more power. The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is powered by a 1000 cc, in-line four cylinder engine makes around 190 bhp of power at 13,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The 2019 model features revised electronics and now gets a Wheelie Control System, as well as three selectable riding modes. The Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP features full-electronics Ohlins suspension, as well as gyro-assisted ABS that takes lean angles into account. The SP variant also features a thin-wall titanium fuel tank and a full-titanium exhaust muffler. The 2019 Honda CBR1000 RR Fireblade is priced at ₹ 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP is priced at ₹ 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW S 1000 RR will be significantly updated for 2019

2019 BMW S 1000 RR

For 2019, the BMW S 1000 RR will get more technology and more power. The new 999 cc, in-line four cylinder engine will make 207 bhp at 13,500 rpm and peak torque is rated at 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The S 1000 RR will also get variable valve timing, four riding modes, dynamic traction control, hill start control and shift-assist pro. Also new is a full-colour TFT instrument panel. The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR will also get some design updates, including a new face featuring dual projector headlamps. The updated S 1000 RR is expected to be launched sometime in mid-2019 with prices at around ₹ 19-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

