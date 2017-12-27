Upcoming Bikes In 2018: Top 7 Sport Bikes

This year has been incredible with a plethora of performance motorcycles making it to the Indian market. The performance segment has been booming with options and you, the customer is certainly spoilt for choice. Well, 2018 is fast approaching and trust us, manufacturers have no intention of making that buying decision easier for you. A host of sport bikes are lined up for launch in the coming year and you are going to be looking at a lot of options to choose from. So without wasting time any further, here are the top 7 sport and performance motorcycles you need to watch out for in 2018.

1. Ducati Monster 821

(The Ducati Monster 821 will make a comeback in 2018 with retro-cool touches and more features)

The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 was revealed earlier this year and will be making its way to India sometime next year. The refreshed and updated Monster 821 gets subtle changes for 2018 including the fresh new yellow paint scheme paying homage to the original M900, while there is also a similar fuel tank lock like the original version. Also new is the headlamp, tail section and the double barrel exhaust. Other features include a TFT console, multiple riding modes, 3-level, and 8-level Traction Control. There's also a quick shifter and the Ducati Multimedia System as optional. Power continues to come from the 821 cc, twin-pot motor that makes slightly lesser 108 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

2. Kawasaki Vulcan S

(Kawsaki India has already teased the Vulcan S and will go on sale soon)

Kawasaki has already teased this one and the launch is expected in the first days of 2018. The Kawasaki Vulcan S is a long awaited middleweight capacity cruiser from the Japanese bike maker and shares its underpinnings with the Ninja 650. The cruiser though gets a few tweaks over the Ninja, sporting a laid-back cruiser design with a large headlamp, teardrop fuel tank and elongated tail section. The rake and trail is longer as well. The seat height is low making the bike comfortably for all, while the foot pegs and seat can be adjusted as per the rider. The Vulcan S uses the same 649 cc twin-cylinder engine tuned for 60 bhp and 63 Nm of peak torque. Kawasaki India is likely to offer ABS as standard right from the start.

3. Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

(The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is a supercharged sports tourer)

While you've met the supercharged Ninja H2 and its absolutely mad sibling the Ninja H2R, it's now time to meet the more tamed sibling. The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is the touring friendly version based on the H2 and as been designed for real-world applications instead of outright performance. The 998 cc in-line four-cylinder supercharged engine produces 199 bhp, but has been revised for stronger output in low and mid-range, while the fuel efficiency has improved too. Kawasaki has also managed to make the Ninja H2 SX friendlier for long distance riding and manageable at low speeds. While a a launch date is not in sight, the bike will arrive in 2018 as a CBU with a price tag north of ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Ducati Panigale V4

(Ducati Panigale V4 with Claudio Domenicali)

It's been a long wait for this one but Ducati's mighty four-cylinder offering is finally here and will make it to India sometime next year. The Ducati Panigale V4 is the company's first ever four-cylinder and replicates the technology from its MotoGP bike on the road going offering. Power comes from the 1103 cc 90-degrees, V-Twin engine that makes 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque of 124 Nm at 10,000 rpm. Power can be further boosted to 220 bhp, while weighing just 195 kg. Ducati says the Panigale V4 is its most advanced bike to be developed and is loaded with multitude of electronics to keep it sober on tarmac. The Italian bike is offering the V4 in three trims and we expect all versions to make it to India, including the V4 Speciale that has production limited to only 1500 units.

5. Benelli Leoncino

(The scrambler styled Benelli Leoncino will come with ABS as standard)

Unveiled at EICMA in 2015, the Benelli Leoncino will be finally making its way to India next year. The scrambler style motorcycle has been in the pipeline for a while now and will finally arrive in its road-ready avatar. The Leoncino is a good looking motorcycle and will be quite affordable too compared to other and more premium Scrambler offerings on sale. The bike uses an all-new Trellis frame while power comes from a 500 cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 47 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Leoncino uses long travel USD forks up front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance includes dual front discs and a single disc at the rear with ABS as standard. The Benelli Leoncino is being positioned as a lifestyle motorcycle and prices are expected to start around ₹ 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Norton Commando 961

British motorcycle brand Norton will be making its India debut next year in a tie-up with Kinetic. The iconic manufacturer plans to bring two new bikes to the country, one of which will be the Commando and will be initially brought as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The retro styled offering will be available in two versions - Commando 961 Sport and Commando 961 Cafe Racer. Both the versions use the same 961 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank, which makes 79 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The five-speed gearbox is a separate unit from the crankcase. The Commando borrows its styling cues from the 1960s Norton Commando but with sophisticated cycle parts including Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes. Pricing on the Norton Commando 961 is expected to be at a slight premium, around ₹ 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Norton Dominator

(The Dominator is a cafe racer from the British motorcycle manufacturer)

Also making its India debut next year will be the Norton Dominator. Like the Commando, the Dominator name is also taken from Norton's 1940s motorcycle with the same name. The bike is a pure bred cafe racer and is based on Norton's exclusive Domiracer. The race styled bike uses carbon fibre in abundance, be it the flyscreen, side panels and rear fairing; while the bike uses a featherbed style chassis with a Trellis-style swingarm. The power unit remains the same with the 961 cc parallel twin motor producing 79 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The hardware is completely shod with high quality components including Ohlins suspension, as well as Brembo brakes and pricing too will be premium at about ₹ 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

