Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2019

The year 2018 is just about to end, and we've seen a long list of interesting bike launches in the year. The New Year is just around the corner, and there's more excitement and more new bikes to look out for in 2019. In India, the adventure motorcycle segment has a lot of interest among the two-wheeled community, and there's a lot to look out for in 2019. And it's not just premium motorcycle brands like BMW and Triumph, who will be looking to cement their position in this segment. There's Benelli making a comeback, and there's going to be even more affordable and mass-market offerings from Hero MotoCorp.

Here's a list of the upcoming adventure bikes of 2019

The Hero XPulse 200 Adventure Tourer will be launched in early 2019

Hero XPulse

The Hero XPulse is one of the most-awaited small capacity adventure bikes, and will likely be the most affordable adventure bike in India when it's launched. The XPulse will be powered by the same engine as the one on the Hero Xtreme 200R. The 198 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve engine puts out 18 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and the same engine will be put to service on the XPulse. The motor is paired to a five-speed transmission, and the XPulse will get single-channel ABS with a dual-disc brake set-up on the front and rear wheels. Unlike the Xtreme 200R though, the Hero XPulse will be more feature-rich, and will sport some off-road ready components.

The Hero XPulse will be one of the most affordable adventure bikes on sale in India

The Hero XPulse will ride on a larger 19-inch front wheel, shod with dual-sport rubber and will have spoked wheels on both ends. The suspension will be beefier and the telescopic front forks will have 190 mm travel with 180 mm travel on the rear monoshock. The XPulse will get a ground clearance of 220 mm and will get a standard engine bash plate. The Hero XPulse will also get a full-digital instrument panel which will offer smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, possibly one of the first motorcycles in the 200 cc segment to offer such a feature. We expect the Hero XPulse to be priced at around ₹ 1-1.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled At EICMA 2018

The Hero XPulse 200T will be a tarmac-oriented touring model

Hero XPulse 200T

Hero MotoCorp will also launch a more street-oriented 'touring' version of the XPulse, called the Hero XPulse 200T. Both the XPulse and the XPulse 200T are expected to be launched around the same time, possibly by early 2019. Where the XPulse 200T is different from the standard XPulse is in the suspension, wheels and ergonomics. And it's based on the same 200 cc platform from Hero MotoCorp with focus on touring requirements, like comfortable ergonomics, luggage-carrying capability and street-focussed wheels and tyres. The XPulse 200T will also be powered by the same 198 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve engine, which puts out 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm. Also on offer will be single-channel ABS, with a rear disc brake, LED lights, full-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The Hero XPulse 200T was unveiled at the EICMA 2018 show in Milan in early November, and it's certainly going to be launched in the first quarter of 2019.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Concepts At EICMA 2018

The latest KTM 390 Adventure spy shot gives an idea about the size of the bike and its pillion carrying capability

KTM 390 Adventure

The biggest miss of the EICMA 2018 show, the world's most popular motorcycle show, was the absence of the KTM 390 Adventure. The bike has been in the making for some time now, and KTM India had also announced that the 390 Adventure will be launched in India soon. But this small-capacity adventure bike, based on the KTM 390 Duke platform is still not to be seen, at least in recent months; not even a recent spy shot of the bike being tested has emerged or been spotted by eagle-eyed photographers.

The KTM 390 Adventure will be based on the KTM 390 Duke platform, possibly with a change in the state of tune of the engine

Also Read: Spy Pics Of KTM 390 Adventure Undergoing Test Runs

The KTM 390 Adventure will be powered by the 373 cc, single-cylinder engine of the KTM 390 Duke, but the engine will possibly have a slightly different state of tune to make it get better low- and mid-range grunt. So far, the jury's still out on when the 390 Adventure will be launched, particularly after the disappointment of it not being displayed at the EICMA 2019. Nevertheless, we expect the KTM 390 Adventure to be launched sometime in the second half of 2019, at a price of around ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Benelli TRK 502 is one of the most-awaited middleweight adventure bikes in India

Benelli TRK 502

Italian motorcycle brand Benelli will make a splash in 2019 with a comeback in India under new management. And one of the most-awaited motorcycles from Benelli will be the middleweight adventure tourer, the Benelli TRK 502. The Benelli TRK 502 will be powered by a 499.6 cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which makes around 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 45 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The four-valve engine with double overhead camshafts is mated to a six-speed gearbox. With a weight of 213 kg, the TRK 502 will be heavy, and Benelli claims fuel consumption figures of 25.6 kmpl. With a 20-litre tank, the TRK 502 should offer around 500 km of range on a single tank fill. There are likely to be two variants on offer - one, a road-oriented model with cast wheels, and another with more off-road capability and spoked wheels.

The Benelli TRK 502 gets new 500 cc parallel-twin engine

Front suspension is handled by a fat and adjustable 50 mm upside down fork with 135 mm of travel, while a spring preload adjustable monoshock with 45 mm travel handles rear suspension duties. Front wheel will either be a 17-inch aluminium alloy (for the road-oriented model), or a 19-inch aluminium spoked wheel for the off-road oriented model. The rear wheel will be a 17-inch, with a spoked option for the off-road oriented model. Twin semi-floating 320 mm discs gripped by four-piston calipers on the front wheel will handle braking duties on the front wheel, while the rear wheel will come with a single 260 mm disc with a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS will be standard. Expect prices to be in the range of ₹ 6 - 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: What We Know About The Benelli TRK 502

The BMW R 1250 GS offers more power, more torque and variable valve timing system on the engine

BMW R 1250 GS

Perhaps one of the most popular adventure bikes across the world, the BMW R 1200 GS will get significantly updated for 2019, with a new engine, new features and a long list of electronics and technology. The most significant change is of course the new boxer engine, which gets a displacement bump to 1,254 cc, and also gets variable valve timing. The new BMW R 1250 GS' engine makes 136 bhp at 7,750 rpm and peak torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Also new will be an updated electronics package which includes two riding modes (Road and Rain), ABS, automatic stability control (ASC), and Hill Start Control as standard. The multi-functional instrument panel now features a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT screen, which offers Bluetooth connectivity with a smartphone. The BMW Motorrad Connected App offers satellite navigation, and additional functions such as route logging and travel statistics. The 2019 BMW R 1250 GS will be available in three variants - Standard, Exclusive and HP. Expect the new BMW R 1250 GS will be priced at between ₹ 18-22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: BMW R 1250 GS Gets New Engine, New Features

Triumph Scrambler 1200

Triumph Scrambler 1200

Although it's not essentially an adventure bike, but Triumph's new Scrambler 1200 takes off-road capability to a whole new level. The engine is the same 1200 cc, 'high power' mill of the Triumph Thruxton R, but on the Scrambler 1200, it will be tuned to offer more power and torque lower in the revs rather than better top-end acceleration. The 270-degree parallel-twin puts out 89 bhp at 7,400 rpm and peak torque of 110 Nm at 3,950 rpm. Globally, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be available in two variants - the XC and XE, but for India, only the XC variant will be launched.

In India, only one variant of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be introduced - the Scrambler 1200 XC

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC will get 200 mm suspension travel at both the rear and front suspension. The XC will get a 45 mm Showa upside down front fork, and Ohlins rear shocks. Braking is handled by dual front 320 mm discs on the front wheel gripped by Brembo M50 monobloc calipers and a single 255 mm disc on the rear wheel, gripped by a Brembo two-piston floating caliper. Switchable ABS is standard, and the Scrambler 1200 will come with five riding modes - Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and a fully customisable Rider mode. And each mode adjusts the throttle response, ABS settings and traction control. The Scrambler 1200 also comes with a full-colour TFT instrument panel, which features an integrated GoPro control system. We expect the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC to be launched sometime around April, or May 2019, with prices around ₹ 11-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: All You Need To Know About the Triumph Scrambler 1200

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCa variant will be introduced in India

Triumph Tiger 800 XCa

Triumph's largest selling adventure bike, and one of the most popular adventure bikes on sale in India, the Triumph Tiger 800, will get the top-of-the-line XCa variant in India in 2019. Triumph has already updated the Tiger 800 for 2018, but so far, the top-end XCa variant has not been offered on sale in India. The top-spec XCa variant will feature heated seats and grips, as well as standard LED lights, and a full-colour TFT instrument panel. Whether Triumph decides to upgrade the instrument panel to include the integrated GoPro system is something we will look forward to, on the top-end Tiger 800. The Tiger 800 XCa is powered by a 800 cc, in-line triple cylinder engine which puts out 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque. Updated Brembo brakes, six riding modes (including two off-road modes) and cruise control make the Tiger 800 XCa a complete adventure touring motorcycle. Expect prices to be around ₹ 15 lakh (ex-showroom) when the bike is launched in the first quarter of 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.