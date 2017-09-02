UM Renegade Classic And Renegade Mojave Edition Launched In India

UM Motorcycles have launched the Renegade Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave Edition in India at a price of ₹ 1.89 lakh and ₹ 1.80 lakh respectively (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Both motorcycles carry the same engine as the rest of the Renegade range, which is a 279 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 25 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with overdrive. The Classic is basically a chrome-engulfed Renegade Commando while the Mojave Edition wears a shade of desert coloured matte paint which is inspired by the Mojave Desert in USA.

(UM Renegade Commando Mojave Edition)

The bookings for both motorcycles have started and UM says the deliveries should begin within the month itself. UM Motorcycles showcased its motorcycles first at the 2016 Auto Expo and has sold over 10,000 units ever since. The company has its plant in Kashipur, Uttarakhand and currently has a footprint of 60 showrooms across the country. UM is also offering a 24x7 roadside assistance program for its customers as well.

(UM Renegade Classic)

The UM Renegade Commando Classic will be available in Metallic Candy paint with shades of Copper Cream and Metallic Candy with Gloss Black. The Renegade Commando Mojave Edition will have only one shade of brown with Mojave Desert Logo. Both motorcycles weigh 179 kg with 90 per cent fuel and oil. The bikes also get a host of features as standard fitment such as panniers, service alert system and USB chargers.

