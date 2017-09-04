UM Motorcycles Working To Bring New Bikes To India

UM Motorcycles has big plans for India. The American manufacturer launched the UM Renegade Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave Edition in India at a price of ₹ 1.89 lakh and ₹ 1.80 lakh respectively. Till date the company has sold over 10,000 units in India and is further looking to spread their reach and increase the volumes in the coming year. At the press launch of the UM Renegade twins, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Motorcycles India said that the company has plans of launching new motorcycles in the coming year.

Up first will be an adventure motorcycle which will be powered by a v-twin engine which will displace over 350-450 cc. UM says that it will showcase this bike at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2018. It doesn't end at that. UM will also be looking to bring in two motorcycles, one which displaces less than 300 cc and another which displaces more than 300 cc. this is in addition to the adventure bike. Rajeev Mishra also said that UM will be venturing into the electric bike space and will be coming out with a model in the next year or so. The company already has a set product plan for the next three years and will be looking to make its mark in the 300 cc - 500cc segment in the country.

Currently UM have 62 dealerships in India which mostly covers all the metro cities and the big cities. It will be looking to add more dealerships in tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well. With the entry level performance bikes segment generating massive interest and even more players joining in, it will be interesting to see how UM goes ahead with its plans for launching new products in India.

