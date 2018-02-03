Auto Expo 2018: UM Motorcycles' New Electric Cruiser Will Be Called The Renegade Thor

The 'UM Renegade Thor', this is what the American two-wheeler manufacturer's all-new electric cruiser motorcycle will be called. All-set to make its global premiere at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018, the new Renegade Thor is the world first electric geared high-speed cruiser and UM is expected to launch the bike in India later this year. Sadly, UM still hasn't revealed any further details about the motorcycle and we will only come to know more about it on February 8, 2018, during the motor show, at India Expo Mart, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The official communication from UM Motorcycles comes with the tag line "it's time to move past cc", which is a clear indication that the upcoming motorcycle will be powered by batteries that supply power to an electric motor instead of a conventional internal combustion engine. Unfortunately, we do not have the technical data and specification of the bike yet. Visually though, the silhouette of the new Renegade Thor in the teaser image reveals that the bike will come with a low slung stance of a traditional cruiser. The new Renegade Thor is likely to come with nice wide handlebars, a pseudo fuel tank that appears to come with chrome housing, possibly for LED displays for battery level, clock and other stuff. The bike also appears to have been painted in a red or maroon shade with looks like a one-piece tan seat. The new UM Renegade Thor could also offer LED projector headlamps and LED taillamp as part of the feature list.

It was back in September 2017, during the launch of the Renegade Commander Classic and Commander Mojave, when UM first revealed its plan to introduce an electric cruiser bike in India. In fact, early this week while announcing the line-up for the Auto Expo 2018, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Lohia Two Wheelers said, "We are very excited to be a part of the Auto Expo 2018 and are confident that the visitors will be thrilled by the UM range of Motorcycles showcased at our stand. We will also be unveiling the world's first electric geared high-speed cruiser at the Auto Expo." And now the manufacturer has revealed both the launch date as well as the name of the bike.

Details about when the new UM Renegade Thor will officially go on sale in India will also be revealed only at the Auto Expo 2018. Right now, UM Motorcycles offers four cruiser bikes in the Indian market - Renegade Commando Classic, Renegade Commando Mojave, Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S, which will also be on display at the Auto Expo 2018.

