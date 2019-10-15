Ultraviolette Automotive F77 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Out

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Ultraviolette Automotive has announced that it will be introducing its first electric bike very soon. The Ultraviolette F77 is scheduled to be launched on November 13, 2019, and will be the first high-performance electric motorcycle to be developed in India. The company says the e-bike is a high-end technology-oriented offering, developed ground up with principles in the aviation industry. The Ultraviolette F77 is expected to be priced around ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it in the hot entry-level performance motorcycle segment that has products like the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM RC 390, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the likes.

Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to announce the unveiling of our high-performance electric motorcycle - F77. At Ultraviolette Automotive, all our products and solutions are designed and developed with a single-minded focus towards delivering high levels of performance and unparalleled user experience across the usage and ownership experience cycles, and the F77 is a testimony to that. The F77 is a creation of the very best in form, function and futuristic technology and we are glad that our vision to create an identity for electric vehicles has come to fruition."

The Ultraviolette F77 teaser image previews a full-faired offering from the Bangalore start-up

The Ultraviolette Automotive F77 has been developed using advanced engineering simulations, multi-level safety systems that have been used for the design of the motorcycle. The F77 will come be enabled with ride telematics, remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, ride analytics and bike tracking.

Previous details have revealed a Trellis frame to underpin the F77, while power will come from a 25 kW electric motor. Ultraviolette previously claimed that its performance motorcycle will be capable of sprinting from 0-60 kmph in just 3 seconds. That's about the same as the TVS Apache RR 310 or the KTM RC 390, both of which manage to achieve that feat under three seconds. There are no details on the battery capacity or the range yet, and we expect to hear about that as we come close to the launch.

Ultraviolette Automotive is backed by two-wheeler maker TVS that has a 14.78 per cent stake in the start-up. The electric vehicle segment is in an interesting space at present, and the government's push towards EV development has certainly made for more electric start-ups to expand horizons. Ultraviolette will benefit from that too and will be catering to a niche segment when it arrives. Make sure to keep watching this space to know more about the F77 in the coming weeks.

