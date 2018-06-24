UK Police Use Ducati Panigale V4 For Motorcycle Safety Programme

Ducati UK has tied up with BikeSafe, the UK Police Force's motorcycle safety program and has given one of the most powerful sportbikes in the world - the Ducati Panigale V4. Ducati intends to show the Italian firm's support for safer and safe riders by donating the Panigale V4, to be used by BikeSafe in their motorcycle safety program. It's not clear whether the Panigale V4 will be actually used to train and teach motorcycle safety to participants of the programme, but what is clear is that it will certainly attract a lot of attention and interest in the BikeSafe programme.

"The fact that we have a relationship with Ducati means that we have that engagement opportunity with bikers, because the V4 really peaks people's interest," said Adderly. "They want to come over to us and enjoy the bike with us and it gives us the opportunity to really speak to them and educate them about safe riding," Nick Adderley, Assistant Chief Constable for Staffordshire Police and National Lead for BikeSafe UK is quoted as saying.

The Panigale V4 clad in the UK Police Force's yellow and blue checkered livery has been loaned to the BikeSafe programme not only to help promote safety on motorcycles, but also to demonstrate Ducati's commitment to road safety and support for the cause. The Panigale V4 is one of the most powerful production motorcycles in the world. Powered by a 90-degree, V4 engine, the Panigale V4 makes 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. In India, the Panigale V4 has been launched at ₹ 20.53 lakh and the top-spec V4 S at ₹ 25.29 lakh.

