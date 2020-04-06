New Cars and Bikes in India

UK New Car Sales Plunge 40% In March As Coronavirus Hits

As the entire world is impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic, the new car registration in Britain dropped by an annual 40 per cent in March. The deadly COVID-19 has forced the customers to stay at home, affecting car sales.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Car sales in Britain have been falling since hitting a record high in 2016

Highlights

  • New car registrations in Britain fell by an annual 40% in March
  • Sales totalled around 250,000 units, making it the weakest March
  • British PM Boris Johnson ordered a shutdown for economy last month

New car registrations in Britain fell by an annual 40% in March as the coronavirus crisis hit the economy and forced many would-be buyers to stay at home, preliminary data from an industry group showed on Monday. Sales totalled around 250,000 units, making it the weakest March -- typically one of the top two selling months of the year -- since 1999 when bi-annual plate changes were introduced.

Also Read: BMW's Global Sales Plunge In First Quarter As Coronavirus Takes Toll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a shutdown of much of the economy last month as his government sought to slow the spread of coronavirus. March accounted for nearly 20% of total registrations in 2019 as it is one of two annual occasions when a new licence plate series is issued.

0 Comments

Car sales in Britain have been falling since hitting a record high in 2016. The SMMT's latest forecast, published in January, predicted a drop in full-year demand of just over 2.5% to 2.25 million cars. The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders is due to publish its full data for March at 0800 GMT.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
Coronavirus: Mahindra Opens Its Kitchens; Supplies Over 50,000 Meals In A Week
Coronavirus: Mahindra Opens Its Kitchens; Supplies Over 50,000 Meals In A Week
190-Year-Old Amrutanjan Bridge On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Demolished
190-Year-Old Amrutanjan Bridge On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Demolished
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities