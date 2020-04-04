New Cars and Bikes in India

UK Car Sector Warns: Supply Companies Need Cash Immediately

Whilst vehicle manufacturers should be better placed to weather the impact of the pandemic, they risk some of their suppliers going bankrupt, making it harder to re-open factories after shutdowns end.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood Plant in Liverpool, UK

Britain's car sector needs immediate cash and the government should introduce measures to support suppliers, some of which only have enough money to handle the coronavirus crisis for weeks not months, the head of the main trade body told Reuters. The country's biggest exporter of goods employs over 800,000 people, many of whom work for component and part-makers supplying big factories operated by the likes of Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan, all of which are shut.

The government has announced several schemes including paying 80 per cent of salaries, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,065) a month per employee, to those placed on a leave of absence known as furloughing. It is not available until the end of the month.

"Companies need cash immediately," the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes told Reuters.

"The supply chain are really concerned about how quickly they can access finance because they need it now. They won't have weeks upon weeks of funding to sustain them," he said.

The temporary suspension of tax contributions on personnel, business rates administered by local councils and a levy on apprenticeships should all be options, he said.

Whilst vehicle manufacturers should be better placed to weather the impact of the pandemic in the short term, they risk some of their suppliers going bankrupt, making it harder to re-open factories after shutdowns end.

Sales figures for March, one of only two occasions each year when a new licence plate series is issued normally leading to bumper demand, are due on Monday, and will show the extent of the hit after dealerships and plants shut.

Britain is expected to reach a peak of cases in the next few weeks, its health minister said on Friday, but lockdown measures could be in place for months, making it unclear when businesses will be able to reopen and how difficult a task they will face.

"To a certain extent, closure is the easier bit," said Hawes, adding that different suppliers and plants will not likely resume at the same time, placing differing demands on firms.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Launched in India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Launched in India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
BMW R 18 Production Model Unveiled
BMW R 18 Production Model Unveiled
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
Select your City
or select from popular cities