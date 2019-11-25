New Cars and Bikes in India

Uber Stripped Of London Operating Licence, Again

A change to Uber's systems allowed unauthorised drivers to upload their photos to other drivers' accounts, meaning they could pick up passengers as if they were the booked driver, which happened in at least 14,000 trips

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Uber has has 21 days to appeal the decision

Uber was stripped of its London operating licence on Monday for the second time in just over two years as the city's regulator said the taxi app was not "fit and proper", having put passenger safety at risk.

A change to Uber's systems allowed unauthorised drivers to upload their photos to other drivers' accounts, meaning they could pick up passengers as if they were the booked driver, which happened in at least 14,000 trips, Transport for London (TfL) said.

"It is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured," Director of Licensing, Regulation and Charging at TfL, Helen Chapman said on Monday, the day the firm's licence expires.

0 Comments

The Silicon Valley-based company has 21 days to appeal the decision and can continue to operate throughout the process, which is likely to include court action.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Rider Mania 2019: Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan Flat Tracker Unveiled
Rider Mania 2019: Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan Flat Tracker Unveiled
2020 Honda City Breaks Cover In Thailand; India Launch Next Year
2020 Honda City Breaks Cover In Thailand; India Launch Next Year
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities