Uber, Indian Oil To Offer Fuel Discounts To Drivers

Ride-hailing giant Uber on Thursday announced it is partnering with state-run Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) to offer discounts to drivers on petrol, diesel and CNG at IOCL petrol pumps across India. Over 12,000 Uber driver partners have already registered for this programme.

"This partnership is targeted at easing the cost of fuel and giving back to driver partners who use the Uber App to earn a livelihood," Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Uber launched its services in India in 2013 with its UberBLACK service and launched its premium UberX service in 2014. Uber currently operates in 31 cities in the country and aims to take its services to other, wider parts of the country.

