Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan

Japan is making a push to develop flying cars, enlisting companies including Uber and Airbus in a government-led group to bring airborne vehicles to the country in the next decad.

Japan is making a push to develop flying cars, enlisting companies including Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbus SE in a government-led group to bring airborne vehicles to the country in the next decade, according to people familiar with the matter. The group will initially comprise about 20 companies, including Boeing Co., NEC Corp., a Toyota Motor Corp.-backed startup called Cartivator, ANA Holdings Inc., Japan Airlines Co., and Yamato Holdings Co. Delegates will gather Aug. 29 for the first of their monthly meetings, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Transport Ministry plan to draft a road map this year, they said.

An Uber spokeswoman confirmed the company's participation in the group, but declined to comment further. Representatives for Airbus, Boeing, ANA, JAL, NEC, Yamato and Cartivator declined to comment, as did those for the trade and transport ministries.

Flying cars that can zoom over congested roads are closer to reality than many people think. Startups around the world are pursuing small aircraft, which were until recently only in the realm of science fiction. With Japanese companies already trailing their global peers in electric vehicles and self-driving cars, the government is showing urgency on the aircraft technology, stepping in to facilitate legislation and infrastructure to help gain leadership.

Many have already had a head start in the race. Uber, which will invest 20 million euros ($23 million) over the next five years to develop flying car services in a new facility in Paris, has set a goal of starting commercial operations of its air-tax business by 2023. Kitty Hawk, the Mountain View, California-based startup founded and backed by Google's Larry Page, in June offered a glimpse of an aircraft prototype: a single-person recreational vehicle.

Other global companies envisioning this new form of transportation include Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Japanese carmakers have not yet announced their plans to develop flying cars.

Japan's Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters this month that flying cars could ease urban traffic snarls, help transportation in remote islands or mountainous areas at times of disasters, and can be used in the tourism industry.

The technology, just like aviation, would need to win approvals from several regulators that can take many years. That would also happen only when safety standards are set by agencies, without which commuters won't embrace the flying craft.

Japan wants to take a lead in writing the rules for this nascent industry, as policy makers think the current aviation regulations are mostly set by Europe and the U.S., one of the people said.

By Kiyotaka Matsuda and Jie Ma

(With assistance by Nao Sano, Yuki Furukawa, Katsuyo Kuwako, and Yuji Nakamura)



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

2019 Kawasaki Z400 May Be Launched
Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed
Audi PB18 Concept To Make Its World Premiere At Pebble Beach
Makers Of AK-47 Showcases New Electric Car 'CV-1', Plans To Take On Tesla
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spotted Testing At Nurburgring
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 34.5 Lakh
F1: Force India's Name Changed To 'Race Point Force India'; Will Start With 0 Points
Jaguar Classic Will Build All-Electric E-Type; Deliveries To Start By 2020
Aston Martin Reveals Battery Of All-Electric RapidE
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Ford Issues Recalls For Over 50,000 Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrids In North America
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ First Official Image Leaks
Volkswagen To Offer All-Electric Car-Sharing From 2019
