U.S. To Probe India's Mahindra Over Fiat Chrysler Jeep Complaint

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said in a statement that it was launching a patent-related investigation into the Indian automaker's ROXOR vehicle.

Mahindra had said Fiat Chrysler's patent violation complaint against the company is without merit

A U.S. regulator said on Tuesday it would launch an investigation into an off-road utility vehicle produced by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd following a complaint by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that it infringed upon the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design.

Mahindra Thar

7.26 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said in a statement that it was launching a patent-related investigation into the Indian automaker's ROXOR vehicle.

Also Read: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract

The ITC said the complaint was related to the import and sale in the United States of certain motorized vehicles and components that Fiat Chrysler had alleged infringed on its trademarks. The agency said it would aim to complete its probe within 45 days.

The ITC has indicated it will begin an investigation of Fiat Chrysler's complaint and that it will also be conducting a 100-day expedited consideration of the 2009 agreement and its effect on the investigation, said Rich Ansell, vice president of marketing, Mahindra Automotive North America.

Fiat Chrysler could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last month, Mahindra said that Fiat Chrysler had filed a patent violation complaint with the ITC against the company and called the complaint without merit.

Mahindra said that it and its North American unit had filed a public interest statement with the ITC and had begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat Chrysler in 2009.

Mahindra was seeking an injunction against Fiat Chrysler from proceeding with the complaint, it added.

Fiat Chrysler had not made a monetary claim in the complaint but was seeking to block Mahindra Automotive from importing any parts or components into the United States that infringe upon Fiat Chrysler's intellectual property rights, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

