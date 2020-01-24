New Cars and Bikes in India

U.S. Regulator To Review Recommendation On Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Complaint Against Mahindra

Mahindra, which previously has called FCA's claims without merit, on Thursday welcomed the commission's review.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

A U.S. regulator said it will review part of a recommendation made last fall that India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep SUV design. The International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday said it would review an administrative law judge's initial determination last November that Mahindra's Roxor off-road utility vehicle infringed on the "trade dress" of FCA's Jeep. The judge recommended the commission bar entry of Mahindra vehicles or parts that infringe and issue a cease-and-desist order.

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Scorpio

Thar

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero

Supro

XUV500

Bolero Camper

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Alturas G4

KUV100 NXT

TUV300

e-Verito

Marazzo

e2oPlus

Xylo

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Verito

Verito Vibe

Trade dress consists of the unique characteristics that make a product stand apart and is generally accepted as identified with that product by the public. For example, FCA sees Jeep's grille and round headlights as distinct to the brand. The commission, which in September 2018 initially opened its investigation, said on Wednesday it is targeting completion of the inquiry by March 20.

If the ITC recommends a form of remedy, the U.S. Trade Representative would have 60 days to approve, disapprove or take no action on that determination. Mahindra, which previously has called FCA's claims without merit, on Thursday welcomed the commission's review.

"We are optimistic that the ITC will in its review conclude that FCA did not establish previously unclaimed U.S. rights in trade dress and that there was no infringement of either trade dress or registered trademarks," the company said in an emailed statement.

Mahindra said it has launched its model year 2020 Roxor with what it described as "significant styling changes" and said it would make additional changes if the ITC required it.

FCA was unconcerned the commission will overturn the judge's initial recommendation.

"Review is a part of the commission process," the Italian-American automaker said in an emailed statement on Thursday. "Based on the facts and law, FCA US remains confident the administrative law judge's initial determination of violation by Mahindra will be adopted by the commission."

0 Comments

The Roxor is assembled in Auburn Hills, north of Detroit, by Mahindra's North American subsidiary.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.24 - 10.91 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.84 - 6.47 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.93 - 36.47 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.44 - 9.1 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.77 - 12.55 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.31 - 17.52 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Tata Nexon EV India Launch Details Out
Tata Nexon EV India Launch Details Out
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities