U.S. Army, General Motors Collaborate To Improve Automotive Cybersecurity

The U.S. Army CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and General Motors announced a new cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) which is aimed at strengthening GM's and the Army's automotive cybersecurity expertise over the next two years. This marks the first automotive cybersecurity partnership of its kind between GVSC and a full-line vehicle manufacturer.

Cybersecurity experts from both parties will share best practices, methodologies, tools and approaches focused on conducting penetration testing and cybersecurity risk analysis. In addition to improving cybersecurity processes, both organizations aim to share key learnings with the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) for the development of common standards.

Two Army engineers will embed with their counterparts at GM, while a GM expert is scheduled to co-locate with the Army's Ground Vehicle Cybersecurity Team. Kevin Tierney, GM chief product cybersecurity officer said, "Cybersecurity is an area of growing concern to the auto industry and one GM takes very seriously, which is why a partnership with the U.S. Army is crucially important."

