Two-Wheeler Sales September 2019: TVS Registers Sales Growth Of 9 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company recorded a significant slump in sales for the month of September 2019. The company sold a total of 315,912 units as against 423,939 units in September 2018, registering a negative growth of 25.48 per cent.

TVS registered a drop of 25.48 per cent in Sept 2019 as compared to Aug 2019 sales

  • TVS' motorcycle sales dropped by 25.57% in September 2019
  • TVS is also facing the brunt of the relentless slowdown
  • The exports for TVS grew by 17% in September 2019

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018, which is a drop of 25.48 per cent. Total two-wheeler registered sales of 300,909 units in September 2019 as against sales of 410,657 units in the month of September 2018. The company sold registered sales of 243,163 two-wheeler units in September 2019 as against sales of 361,097 units in the month of September 2018. TVS sold 123,921 units of motorcycles in September 2019 as opposed to 166,489 units last year, which is a drop of 25.57 per cent. Scooter sales of the company amounted to 118,687 units in September 2019 as against sales of 142,523 units in September 2018 which is again a drop of 16.72 per cent. Planned rationalisation of BS IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between September 2018 and September 2019.

TVS' total exports grew by 17 per cent increasing from 61,192 units in September 2018 to 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 17 per cent increasing from 49,560 units in September 2018 to 57,746 units in September 2019. As far as three-wheeler sales are concerned, the company sold 13,282 units in September 2018 as compared to 15,003 units registered in September 2019, which is a growth of 13 per cent.

During the second quarter of the current financial year, TVS posted two-wheeler sales of 8.42 lakh units as against sales of 10.49 lakh units in the second quarter of the previous year. Sales of three-wheeler of TVS grew by 9 per cent increasing from 0.40 lakh units in the second quarter of the previous year to 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year.

