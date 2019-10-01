Two-Wheeler Sales September 2019: Suzuki Motorcycle Registers Highest Ever Monthly Domestic Sales

Amidst all the slowdown happening, the news that Suzuki Motorcycle India has registered its highest ever monthly domestic sales in India, selling 63,382 units in September 2019 as compared to 63,140 units sold in September last year. Yes the year-on-year growth is definitely flat, with increase of just 0.38 per cent but the company did manage to keep the sales flat and also hit a record high. Overall, Suzuki registered a year-on-year growth of 2.11 per cent with 73,658 units, which includes domestic +exports, as compared to 72,134 units in the same month last year. The company posted a total sales of 419,676 units for April - September, 2019 period vis-a-vis 371,109 units for corresponding period last year recording a 13.08 per cent growth.

Commenting on SMIPL's monthly performance, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We feel proud to share with you that SMIPL recorded the highest-ever domestic monthly sales for the current fiscal year upholding our positive growth trajectory. We are thankful to our customers, dealer partners and network for extending their immense trust and support for Suzuki products. As we step in the festive season, SMIPL is confident to add more customers to the Suzuki family as we strive to achieve newer sales milestones. As we celebrate our robust sales, SMIPL wishes a very happy and joyous festive season to everyone."

Sales growth of Suzuki two-wheelers were flat in August 2019 too and while monthly sales volumes are far less than those of the market leaders in the two-wheeler segment; the company has managed to have positive growth even if it is marginal. Suzuki believes that one of the key reasons is the slew of new launches in the last few months, starting with the 250 cc Gixxers and then introducing a new variant of the Suzuki Access as well.

