Two-Wheeler Sales September 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Down By 20.4 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 612,204 units in September 2019 which is a drop of 20.4 per cent compared to 769,138 units sold in September 2018. But the good news here is the fact that Hero's September 2019 sales were about 12.6 per cent more than the sales in August 2019, which were 543,406 units. To add more cheer to the festive season, Hero has introduced a bunch of benefits and schemes, covering sales and after-sales for customers around the country.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said "Growth in the market is driven by first-time buyers, and to attract this segment of customers we have introduced a host of special schemes including low down-payment, aggressive interest rates and easy EMIs. There is also a big segment of customers who are looking to replace their existing two wheelers, so we have introduced a festive exchange bonus of ₹ 3,000/- on our Scooter range. Customers across the country looking to upgrade to the Xtreme range in the premium motorcycle category can avail of a special exchange bonus of ₹ 5,000/-. Additionally, there are a range of goodies worth up to ₹ 2,100/- for customers under Hero GoodLife and service package program. Customers can also get attractive financial benefits by making the purchase through specific apps.

One of the recent initiatives of the company was to start home delivery of new scooters and motorcycles bought by customers. Yes! Now you can get your brand-new Hero scooter or motorcycle delivered to your doorstep. There will be nominal charge of ₹ 349 for the same. Hero says that it will be starting its two-wheeler home-delivery service in the three cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida to begin with and expand this service in 25 other cities over the next few months in a phased manner.

