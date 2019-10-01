Two-Wheeler Sales September 2019: Bajaj Sees Massive 35 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Motorcycle Sales

The auto industry is still not showing any signs of revival amidst the current slowdown. This time it is Bajaj Auto which has seen a significant drop of 35 per cent in its domestic motorcycle sales for the month of September 2019. The company sold 177,348 units last month as compared to 273,029 units sold in September 2018. Motorcycle exports on the other hand, showed a growth of a measly 1 per cent with 159,382 units sold in September 2019 as compared to 157,910 units sold in September last year. But the total motorcycle sales fell by 22 per cent with the company selling 336,730 units in last month in comparison to 430,939 units sold in September 2018.

As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, Bajaj Auto sold 38,153 units in September 2019 which is 1 per cent less than 38,474 units sold in September last year. The commercial vehicle exports too slowed down by a significant 17 per cent, with the company selling 27,152 units in September 2019 as compared to 32,596 units in September 2018. The total CV sales of Bajaj fell 8 per cent with 65,305 units sold in September 2019 as compared to 71,010 units sold in September 2018.

If we consider the total of motorcycles and commercial vehicles' domestic sales, Bajaj's September 2019 sales fell 31 per cent with 215,501 units sold in September 2019 against 311,503 units sold in September 2018. The total exports decreased by 2 per cent while the total overall sales still fell 20 per cent with 402,035 units sold last month as compared to 502,009 units sold in September 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.