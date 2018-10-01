Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Suzuki Registers Growth Of 25.52 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India continues its strong momentum in the market registering a double digit growth in September 2018. The two-wheeler maker sold 72,134 units (domestic + exports) last month, witnessing a healthy increase of 25.52 per cent over 57,468 units sold during September 2017. The company's strong volumes are back by products like the Gixxer and Access offerings, while new products like the Intruder and the Burgman Street 125 have also contributed to the volumes.



Commenting on the performance, Suzuki Motorcycle India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, "We are looking forward to the festive season and are confident of taking this growth trajectory forward. A decent monsoon season and recent launches have garnered a great response for our products and further strengthen customer trust on the brand. We are sure that new launches ahead of the celebrations will take us ahead in the next quarter as well."

With respect to year-on-year growth, Suzuki India's domestic sales for September 2018 stood at 63,140 units, growing by 4.27 per cent over 50,808 units sold during the same period last year. The company's year-to-date sales between April and September 2018 stand at 371,109 units, and the company is aiming to hit the target of seven lakh units by the end of this financial year 2018-19.



September 2018, also saw the two-wheeler maker introduce the Suzuki Intruder Special Edition, for the festive season. The company has also announced a new campaign for the Suzuki Access 125 with the buying sentiment set to increase as the festive season approaches. The two-wheeler maker is now gearing up to introduce the V-Strom 650 adventure motorcycle that will arrive later this month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.