Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold

Royal Enfield's domestic sales for September 2018 remained largely stagnant with a growth of just one per cent, whereas exports grew by 54 per cent.

Royal Enfield registered a growth of two per cent with an overall sale of 71,662 units (domestic + exports) in September 2018, as compared to 70,431 units that were sold during the same period last year. The Chennai-based bike maker continues to post a consistent growth momentum after witnessing a two per cent in the month of August as well this year. Royal Enfield's domestic sales for September remained largely stagnant at 70,065 units, registering just a one per cent growth over 69,393 units sold in September 2017. The exports, however, saw a massive hike in volumes with 1597 units shipped, an increase of 54 per cent over 1038 units exported in September last year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review

The previous month also saw Royal Enfield conduct the global launch of its highly awaited Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. The manufacturer has announced prices for the US market for both motorcycles and start at $5799 (about ₹ lakh). The bikes are scheduled for a domestic launch by mid-November with India to get the bikes first before overseas markets. The India prices are expected to be in the vicinity of ₹ 2.75-3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the growth, Royal Enfield - CEO, Siddhartha Lal said, "We have had an amazing journey at Royal Enfield over the last decade, growing from sales of around 50,000 motorcycles in 2010 to over 820,000 motorcycles in 2017. This unprecedented growth is a result of our focus on making simple, deeply engaging, beautiful motorcycles, that are modern at the core, and building a thriving ecosystem of personal journeys and expressions around them. We are delighted with how the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 have turned out. The Twins are our first truly global line of products and will play a very strategic role in ushering the next set of Royal Enfield owners across the world."

With respect to year-to-date sales, Royal Enfield's total sales stand at 435,463 units, an increase of 13 per cent between April and September 2018. Domestic sales during this period stood at 424,805 units, an increase of 12 per cent, as opposed to 378,304 units sold during April-September 2017. Exports stood at 10,658 units, growing by 25 per cent during the same period.

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
