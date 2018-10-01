New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month

Hero MotoCorp set a world record retailing 769,138 units in September 2018, the highest ever in a single month for any manufacturer.

Hero MotoCorp has become the first two-wheeler maker in the world to sell over 7.5 lakh units in a single month. The Indian two-wheeler giant sold 769,138 units in September 2018. That's about 25,637 units every day. The massive growth is backed the company's range of commuter motorcycles and scooters across the 100-200 cc segment. This is for the fifth time Hero has managed to cross the seven lakh sales mark in a month, three of which were in this financial year 2018-19.

On a year-on-year basis, Hero MotoCorp's volumes increased by 6.7 per cent in September this year, over 720,729 scooters and motorcycles that were sold in the month of September 2017. Hero's year-to-date sales between April and September 2018 stand at 4.2 million units, and the company is aiming to set a new benchmark for monthly sales with the festive season in the following months.
 
The previous month also saw the manufacturer commence pan India sale of its new flagship motorcycle - Hero Xtreme 200R. The manufacturer is betting big on the festive season to push its volumes further and the company has also roped in Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador.

Hero has saved three new products for the last quarter of the calendar year, all of which were showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The company will be introducing the Hero Duet (Destini) and Maestro 125 cc scooters next year, while the much talked about Hero XPulse 200R is also slated for launch towards the end of the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

