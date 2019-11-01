Two-Wheeler Sales October 2019: Suzuki Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India registers its highest ever monthly domestic sales in October 2019, selling 66,215 units as compared to 61,768 units in October 2018. This is the highest retail volume that Suzuki has registered in a month in India. Overall, Suzuki registered year-on-year growth of 13.61 per cent with monthly sales of 74,610 units (domestic +exports) in October 2019 as compared to 65,673 units sold in October last year. Cumulatively, Suzuki Motorcycle India stands at 4, 94, 286 units sales for the period between April - October 2019.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "We are proud to announce highest ever monthly sales in October 2019. We feel excited to continue Suzuki's growth-curve with highest ever monthly sales, creating newer milestone for us. We would like to thank our customers for continued trust and belief in the brand."

Suzuki registered a domestic sale of 53,058 units in November 2018, compared to sales of October 2019, which is a growth of 24.8 per cent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.