Two-Wheeler Sales October 2019: Royal Enfield Exports Gain Momentum

Royal Enfield has once again crossed the 70,000 sales volume mark in October 2019, although overall growth remained flat compared to the same month a year ago. In October 2019, Royal Enfield despatched 71,964 units, as against 70,451 units in the same month a year ago. Overall Royal Enfield sales are showing signs of improvement in the festive season, after a few lean months in the middle of an unprecedented slowdown in the auto industry. In July 2019, sales of Royal Enfield fell below the 50,000 mark for the first time in three years, but since then sales seem to be making a comeback. Sales in the domestic market however, are still flat, with 67,538 bikes being despatched in October 2019, a decline of 4 per cent over the 70,000-odd bikes despatched in the domestic market in the same month a year ago.

The big story is however, Royal Enfield's rapid strides in the export markets. With the launch of the new 650 Twins last year - the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 last year, Royal Enfield has set sights on becoming a leader in the mid-size global motorcycle market. And the company's export numbers seem to reflect that aggressive push into newer global markets. In July 2019, Royal Enfield's exports crossed the 5,000 mark, and in October 2019 too, export numbers grew by a whopping 987 per cent. Overall exports of Royal Enfield stood at 4,426 units in October 2019, as against just 407 units in the same month a year ago. In the last festive season, Royal Enfield had sold 65,026 motorcycles, but this time around, sales seems to have picked up.

Royal Enfield has a dedicated assembly plant in Thailand, the company's first such facility outside India

In March this year, Royal Enfield set up an assembly plant in Thailand, the company's first plant outside India. The new plant marks the formation of the company's first wholly-owned subsidiary in the Asia-Pacific region, and is expected to cater to the demand of its global products in new markets in the region. Royal Enfield currently has presence in several countries in South East Asia, as well as Australia.

Royal Enfield has a strong push in experiential ride events for customers, and was one of the pioneers in the Indian motorcycle industry to start such initiatives, with marquee events like the Himalayan Odyssey and the annual gathering in Goa, the Rider Mania. In October 2019, Royal Enfield successfully completed the Himalayan Adventure - Rongbuk event. The Himalayan Adventure was the first ride of its kind by a brand to attempt an overland journey to the base camp of the three of the 8,000-metre peaks in the world, Mount Everest, Shishapangma and Cho Oyu. Later this month, Royal Enfield will hold its annual motorcycling festival, Rider Mania from November 22-24 in Goa. More than 8,000 riders have already registered for the Rider Mania 2019.

