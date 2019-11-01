New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2019: Bajaj Sees 14 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Motorcycle Sales

Bajaj Auto sees a significant drop of 14 per cent in domestic sales for the month of October 2019.

The motorcycle exports for October 2019 grew by 3 per cent for Bajaj Auto

Highlights

  • Total motorcycles sold in Octoer 2019 were 242,516 units, a drop of 14%
  • Bajaj sold 36,260 CV units in October 2019 which is 5% less
  • Total overall sales (bikes+CVs) fell 9%

There is little to suggest that the Indian auto industry is reviving from the slowdown. Two-wheeler manufacturers are finding it difficult to shake off the negative growth. Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, saw a drop of 14 per cent in its domestic motorcycle sales in October 2019.

The company sold 242,516 units last month as compared to 281,582 units sold in October 2018. Motorcycle exports on the other hand, showed a growth of barely 3 per cent with 156,397 units sold in October 2019 as compared to 151,403 units sold in October last year. The total motorcycle sales fell 8 per cent with the company selling 398,913 units in last month in comparison to 432,985 units sold in October 2018.

As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, Bajaj Auto sold 36,260 units in October 2019 which is 5 per cent less than 38,360 units sold last year. The commercial vehicle exports too slowed down by a significant 21 per cent, with the company exporting 28,035 units in October 2019 as compared to 35,354 units in October 2018. The total CV sales of Bajaj fell 13 per cent with 64,295 units sold in last month as compared to 73,714 units sold in October 2018.

If we consider the total of motorcycles and commercial vehicles' domestic sales, Bajaj's October 2019 sales fell 13 per cent with 278,776 units sold last month against 319,942 units sold in October 2018. The total exports decreased by 1 per cent while the total overall sales fell 9 per cent with 463,208 units sold last month as compared to 506,699 units sold in October last year.

But if we compare the sales of November 2018, which was the Diwali month and October 2019, the Diwali month this year, the story is completely different.

0 Comments

Bajaj sold 2, 05,259 motorcycles in November 2018 as compared to 1, 41,948 units in November 2017, registering a growth of a solid 45 per cent in domestic sales. The company also registered a decent 16 per cent growth in exports in November 2018. The company exported 1, 41,285 units as compared to 1, 22,022 units exported last month. Overall, the company sold 3, 46,544 units in November 2018 as compared to 2, 63,970 units, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

