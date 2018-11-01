Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: TVS Registers 26 Per Cent Growth

Hosur-based TVS Motor Company continues to post strong volumes with the month of October 2018. TVS recorded a total sale of 398,427 units (domestic + export) last month, a hike of 26 per cent, as opposed to 317,411 units in October last year. The company's two-wheeler sales stood at 384,307 units last month, growing by 25 per cent as against 308,364 units in October 2017. The manufacturer's domestic sales stood at 338,988 units in October this year growing from 270,372 units in October 2017, a hike of 25 per cent.

TVS sold 150,429 motorcycles last month, witnessing a growth of 20 per cent as compared to 125,409 units in October 2017. Scooter sales for the same period stood at 151,040 units, a jump of 41 per cent over 106,910 units sold in October 2017.

With respect to total exports, TVS shipped 57,926 units in October 2018, growing by 27 per cent from 45,437 units in October 2017. Two-wheeler exports increased by 19 per cent increasing from 37,992 units in October last year to 45,319 units last month. Three-wheeler sales increased by 56 per cent this October with 14,120 units sold, as agaisnt to 9047 units sold in the same last year.

