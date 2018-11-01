New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Honda Maintains Over 5 Lakh Sales; Witnesses 12 Per Cent Growth

Honda 2Wheelers India registered a 12 per cent growth in October 2018 with 521,159 units sold. This is the fifth time, the two-wheeler maker has crossed the 5 lakh sales mark in a month this year.

Continuing its strong sales growth, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) registered a 12 per cent growth in October 2018, with over 5 lakh units sold. This is the fifth time, the two-wheeler maker has crossed the 5 lakh sales mark in a month this year. Honda sold 521,159 units last month, as opposed to 466,552 units sold during the same month last year. Honda's scooter sales stood at 322,108 units in October, a jump of 10 per cent over 293,117 units sold in October last year. Meanwhile, exports too grew by 7 per cent with 31,035 units shipped last month, as against 29,004 units exported during the same month in 2017.

With respect to year-to-date sales between April and October 2018, Honda 2Wheelers India has sold 40,44,681 units in seven months. Domestic sales during this period contributed 38,86,785 units, an increase from 35,84,045 units sold last year. Exports between April and October this year jumped by 22 per cent, standing at 257,896 units, as opposed to 211,552 units shipped last year.

October 2018 was an equally important year for Honda 2Wheelers India with its best-selling Honda Activa crossing the 2 crore sales milestone. The world's most popular 125 cc motorcycle, the Honda CB Shine crossed the 70 lakh sales mark last month. The Honda Grazia 125 cc scooter crossed the two lakh sales milestone in 11 months of launch.
 
In addition, the company also announced the Honda Joy Club for the festive, commencing a one-of-its-kind loyalty programme for existing and new customers. The membership opens new avenues for customers including discounts and offers across different sectors. The manufacturer also announced its plans to expand capacity at the Vithalapur plant with a fresh investment of ₹ 630 crore. Once completed in 2020, the scooter only plant will have an additional capacity of six lakh units per annum.

