Two-Wheeler Sales November 2019: TVS Domestic Sales Decline 26.5 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 2,66,582 units in November 2019, a decline of 16.7 per cent over sales of November 2018 when the company had despatched 3,19,965 units. Total two-wheeler sales in November 2019 stood at 2,49,350 units, as compared to 3,07,142 units in November 2019, a decline of 18.8 per cent. However, TVS Motor Company's domestic two-wheeler sales took a beating, with sales slipping to 1,91,222 units in November 2019 from 2,60,253 units in November 2018. Motorcycle sales fell from 1,19,883 units in November 2018 to 1,05,963 units in November 2019, but scooter sales slipped nearly 25 per cent, from 1,11,763 units in November 2018 to 84,169 units in November 2019.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets race-tuned fuel injection along with cosmetic and feature updates

The company attributed the decline in sales to the festive season coming in a month earlier in 2019, and the planned adjustment of Bharat Stage -IV (BS4) stock. By April 1, 2020, no automobile in India, including all two-wheelers, can be registered if they do not meet the new Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. All two-wheeler manufacturers are in the process of gradually replacing the existing BS4 models with new cleaner and more efficient BS6 models with fuel-injected engines. The new models will be marginally more expensive, but manufacturers also have to gradually stop production of BS4 stock to replace with newer BS6 models.

TVS Motor Company's total exports however grew by 27 per cent, increasing from 58,476 units in November 2018 to 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24 per cent, increasing from 46,889 units in November 2018 to 58,128 units in November 2019. Three-wheeler sales grew by 37 per cent from 12,823 units in November 2018 to 17,232 units registered in November 2019.

