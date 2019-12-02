New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2019: TVS Domestic Sales Decline 26.5 Per Cent

According to TVS Motor Company, the festive season this year shifting to October, as well as planned adjustment in production of stocks in the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI reflects the sales difference between November 2018 and November 2019.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
TVS two-wheeler sales fall amidsts slowdown and BS6 transition

Highlights

  • Overall TVS domestic and international sales slip by 16.7 per cent
  • TVS scooter sales decline by 25 per cent in November 2019
  • Exports grow 27 per cent in November 2019

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 2,66,582 units in November 2019, a decline of 16.7 per cent over sales of November 2018 when the company had despatched 3,19,965 units. Total two-wheeler sales in November 2019 stood at 2,49,350 units, as compared to 3,07,142 units in November 2019, a decline of 18.8 per cent. However, TVS Motor Company's domestic two-wheeler sales took a beating, with sales slipping to 1,91,222 units in November 2019 from 2,60,253 units in November 2018. Motorcycle sales fell from 1,19,883 units in November 2018 to 1,05,963 units in November 2019, but scooter sales slipped nearly 25 per cent, from 1,11,763 units in November 2018 to 84,169 units in November 2019.

Also Read: 2020 TVS Apache RTR BS6 Models Launched

TVS

TVS Bikes

Apache RTR 200 4V

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 160

Apache RR 310

Jupiter

Sport

Radeon

Star City Plus

XL 100

Scooty Pep Plus

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

XL 100 Comfort

Wego

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

XL HD

4h90l1q4

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets race-tuned fuel injection along with cosmetic and feature updates

The company attributed the decline in sales to the festive season coming in a month earlier in 2019, and the planned adjustment of Bharat Stage -IV (BS4) stock. By April 1, 2020, no automobile in India, including all two-wheelers, can be registered if they do not meet the new Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. All two-wheeler manufacturers are in the process of gradually replacing the existing BS4 models with new cleaner and more efficient BS6 models with fuel-injected engines. The new models will be marginally more expensive, but manufacturers also have to gradually stop production of BS4 stock to replace with newer BS6 models.

0 Comments

TVS Motor Company's total exports however grew by 27 per cent, increasing from 58,476 units in November 2018 to 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24 per cent, increasing from 46,889 units in November 2018 to 58,128 units in November 2019. Three-wheeler sales grew by 37 per cent from 12,823 units in November 2018 to 17,232 units registered in November 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Immediate Rivals

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 200 4V

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.08 - 1.37 Lakh *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 64,863 - 69,876 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.03 - 1.14 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 88,440 - 99,880 *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 99,007 - 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.46 Lakh *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 59,830 - 75,073 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 56,213 - 61,234 *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 49,336 - 60,980 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.32 Lakh *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 - 46,604 *
View More
Offer
x
Tata Nexon EV To Make Its Global Debut In India
Tata Nexon EV To Make Its Global Debut In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities