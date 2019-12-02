Two-Wheeler Sales November 2019: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records 23 Per Cent Growth In Sales

At a time when auto sales are dwindling and automakers are finding it difficult to maintain the growth trajectory, Suzuki Motorcycle India has managed to go against the tide. The company has recorded a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 23 per cent in November 2019 selling 60,855 units in the domestic market as compared to 53,058 units which it sold in the same month a year ago. That said, the positive sales are also accounted to a low base as compared to other two-wheeler manufacturers in the country.

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "Suzuki's maintained momentum of accelerated growth post festive season as well. This was made possible due to the company's world-class quality products and consumer trust in the brand. It has also led to the increase in Suzuki's brand loyalty year on year. Considering consumer demand for pre-owned Suzuki vehicles, this month we also forayed into pre-owned two-wheelers business with the launch of 'Best Value' showrooms in Bangalore, Aizawl and Surat. This will enhance Suzuki's participation in the entire life cycle of the products. With 'Best Value' Network, we aim to provide easy and credible platform for buying and selling of pre-owned Suzuki two-wheelers in India. We are sure that this initiative will help us connect with all our current as well as prospective customers."

Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded an overall growth 23.39 per cent growth (Domestic + Exports) in November 2019 selling 69,755 units as compared to 56,531 units which were dispatched a year ago in the same month. Its cumulative sales between April 2019 and November 2019 stood at 5,64,041 units. The positive sales growth comes at a time when the domestic auto industry is bucking under a sustained slowdown in the industry, and a transitory phase from products which meet the current Bharat Stage IV (BS4) emission norms to cleaner and more efficient products which will meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The BS6 emission norms will come into effect from April 1, 2020, and all manufacturers are currently in the process of phasing out production of BS4 products and replacing them with BS6-compliant products. The new BS6 products are expected to be more expensive than the outgoing products and the new prices are likely to impact the industry as well.

