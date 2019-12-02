Two-Wheeler Sales November 2019: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Slip 14 Per Cent

The slowdown in India's automotive industry continues unabated with Bajaj Auto Limited posting 14 per cent drop in domestic sales for the second month in a row. In November 2019, Bajaj Auto despatched just over 1.76 lakh motorcycles, a drop of 14 per cent over sales volumes in the same month a year ago. In November 2018, Bajaj Auto had despatched 2,05,259 motorcycles, while in November 2019, Bajaj despatched 1,76,337 motorcycles in the domestic market. Exports however are a cause for cheer, with Bajaj posting the highest-ever overseas sales with 1,67,109 motorcycles sold in export markets, an increase in 18 per cent over exports in November 2018 when the company had despatched 1,41,285 motorcycles to overseas markets. In all, combined domestic and export sales remained flat for Bajaj.

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales posted marginal growth of 6 per cent in November 2019, with 31,438 units despatched, compared to 29,559 units despatched in the same month a year ago. Bajaj Auto's exports of commercial vehicles however, fell by 8 per cent in November 2019, from 30,827 units in the same month a year ago to 28,339 units this year. Overall exports of motorcycles and commercial vehicles stood at 1,95,448 units, the highest ever for Bajaj Auto, compared to 1,72,112 units in the same month a year ago.

Overall sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles in the domestic market also fell by 12 per cent in November 2019, from 2,34,818 units in the same month a year ago, to 2,07,775 units last month. Total sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles in both domestic and export markets remained flat in November 2019, at just over 4 lakh units.

