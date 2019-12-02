New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2019: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Slip 14 Per Cent

The only silver lining is that overseas sales of India's largest exporter of motorcycles posted highest-ever volumes in November 2019.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Bajaj Auto negative motorcycle sales continue in domestic market

Highlights

  • Domestic motorcycle sales in Nov 2019 stood at 1.76 lakh units
  • Motorcycle exports of Bajaj Auto highest-ever in November 2019
  • Overall sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles fall by 12 per cent

The slowdown in India's automotive industry continues unabated with Bajaj Auto Limited posting 14 per cent drop in domestic sales for the second month in a row. In November 2019, Bajaj Auto despatched just over 1.76 lakh motorcycles, a drop of 14 per cent over sales volumes in the same month a year ago. In November 2018, Bajaj Auto had despatched 2,05,259 motorcycles, while in November 2019, Bajaj despatched 1,76,337 motorcycles in the domestic market. Exports however are a cause for cheer, with Bajaj posting the highest-ever overseas sales with 1,67,109 motorcycles sold in export markets, an increase in 18 per cent over exports in November 2018 when the company had despatched 1,41,285 motorcycles to overseas markets. In all, combined domestic and export sales remained flat for Bajaj.

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar 125

Pulsar NS200

Platina 110

Pulsar 220F

CT 100

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar 180

CT 110

2019 Dominar 400

Dominar 400

Pulsar RS 200

V15

ComforTec

Avenger Street 160

Discover 125

Avenger Cruise 220

Avenger Street 220

Discover 110

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales posted marginal growth of 6 per cent in November 2019, with 31,438 units despatched, compared to 29,559 units despatched in the same month a year ago. Bajaj Auto's exports of commercial vehicles however, fell by 8 per cent in November 2019, from 30,827 units in the same month a year ago to 28,339 units this year. Overall exports of motorcycles and commercial vehicles stood at 1,95,448 units, the highest ever for Bajaj Auto, compared to 1,72,112 units in the same month a year ago.

0 Comments

Overall sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles in the domestic market also fell by 12 per cent in November 2019, from 2,34,818 units in the same month a year ago, to 2,07,775 units last month. Total sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles in both domestic and export markets remained flat in November 2019, at just over 4 lakh units.

