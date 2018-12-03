Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 27 per cent with sales increasing from 251,965 units in November 2017 to 319,965 units in the month of November 2018. The total two-wheeler sales of the company was 3, 07,142 units in November 2018 as compared to 2, 43,323 units in November 2017. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 28% from 2, 03,138 units in November 2017 to 2, 60,253 units in November 2018. The scooters sales of TVS grew by 43 per cent from 78,397 units in November 2017 to 1, 11,763 units in November 2018. Motorcycle sales grew by 29 per cent with sales increasing from 93,202 units in November 2017 to 1, 19, 883 units in November 2018.

TVS' total exports grew by 24 per cent from 47,207 units registered in the month of November 2017 to 58,476 units in November 2018. Two-wheeler exports grew by 17 per cent increasing from 40,185 units in November 2017 to 46,889 units in November 2018. The three-wheeler sales of the company grew by solid 48 per cent increasing from 8,642 units registered in November 2017 to 12,823 units sold in November 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.