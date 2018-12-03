New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 27 per cent in its overall two-wheeler sales, selling 3, 19,965 units in November 2018 in comparison to 2, 51,965 units sold in November 2017.

View Photos
TVS' overall exports grew by 24 per cent in November 2018

Highlights

  • TVS sold 3, 07,142 two-wheelers in November 2018
  • The scooter sales of TVS grew by 43%, selling 1,11,763 units
  • TVS sold 1,19,883 motorcycles in November 2018, growing 29%

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 27 per cent with sales increasing from 251,965 units in November 2017 to 319,965 units in the month of November 2018. The total two-wheeler sales of the company was 3, 07,142 units in November 2018 as compared to 2, 43,323 units in November 2017. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 28% from 2, 03,138 units in November 2017 to 2, 60,253 units in November 2018. The scooters sales of TVS grew by 43 per cent from 78,397 units in November 2017 to 1, 11,763 units in November 2018. Motorcycle sales grew by 29 per cent with sales increasing from 93,202 units in November 2017 to 1, 19, 883 units in November 2018.

0 Comments

TVS' total exports grew by 24 per cent from 47,207 units registered in the month of November 2017 to 58,476 units in November 2018. Two-wheeler exports grew by 17 per cent increasing from 40,185 units in November 2017 to 46,889 units in November 2018. The three-wheeler sales of the company grew by solid 48 per cent increasing from 8,642 units registered in November 2017 to 12,823 units sold in November 2018.

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RTR 180

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 160

Jupiter

Sport

Apache RTR 200 4V

Victor

Star City Plus

XL 100

Scooty Pep Plus

Scooty Zest 110

XL 100 Comfort

Wego

XL HD

Radeon

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125
Honda Activa 125
Honda
Activa 125
Honda Grazia
Honda
Grazia
Okinawa Praise
Okinawa
Praise
Hero Destini 125
Hero
Destini 125
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki
New Access 125
Honda Aviator
Honda
Aviator
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha
Fascino
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia
SR 125
TAGS :
TVS bikes in India TVS sales TVS Motor

Latest News

Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018
Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018
Mahindra Registers 17% Growth In November 2018
Mahindra Registers 17% Growth In November 2018
Lance Stroll Officially Confirmed As New Driver At Racing Point Force India
Lance Stroll Officially Confirmed As New Driver At Racing Point Force India
'Mister 911' Retires After Two Decades Of Leading The Development Of The Porsche 911
'Mister 911' Retires After Two Decades Of Leading The Development Of The Porsche 911
Ford India's Sales Down By Over 26% In November 2018
Ford India's Sales Down By Over 26% In November 2018
Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 63,815 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 96,699 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 88,440 - 99,880 *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.37 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 83,505 - 87,764 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ NA *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.02 - 1.17 Lakh *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 49,336 - 55,234 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
View More
x
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities